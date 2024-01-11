Where to follow Mindy Shiben from Married at First Sight on Instagram? 

Mindy Shiben appeared in Married at First Sight season 10, which came out in January 2020. She was married to Zach Justice on the show but opted for a divorce on the decision day. Because of their lack of chemistry since the beginning, their decision didn't surprise fans.

Mindy Shiben appears to have moved on from her experiences on the show because she's now dating Married at First Sight season 14 alum Steve Moy, as evidenced by her Instagram posts. Mindy's Instagram account, @mindy_shiben, paints her as a social person because it is filled with posts that show her enjoying herself with her friends or going out with Steve.

Mindy also seems to be a sucker for experiences because her feed is lined with posts of her either kayaking, hiking, swinging at a beach, or trying out new restaurants. One of her posts also shows her as a participant in Tough Mudder, an obstacle race for athletic Americans.

Why Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice didn't work out on Married at First Sight season 10

Most couples on Married at First Sight start well because they want to be optimistic about their new relationship. However, they soon end their relationship because they discover they're incompatible. This wasn't the case for Mindy and Zach because the couple had differences from the day of their marriage.

Zach refused to move in with Mindy after their marriage on the show because he didn't want to live in the house provided by the showmakers. His reasoning sounded like an excuse because even on their honeymoon, Zach didn't completely open up to Mindy Shiben.

When Mindy complained about him treating her as a friend rather than a wife, Zach said it would take time for him to ease into their new marriage. However, he lied because he later admitted to not being attracted to Mindy, which was the actual reason behind all of his excuses.

Zach dug his own grave when he started talking flirtily to one of Mindy Shiben's friends. Their divorce wasn't surprising to fans because they witnessed Zach's indifference towards Mindy from the beginning.

Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice's life after Married at First Sight season 10

Fans seem happy for Mindy Shiben now that she has found someone she loves. They are equally happy for Steve Moy after they saw him get divorced from Noi Phommasak on season 14 of Married at First Sight.

Mindy Shiben and Steve Moy seem to be making the most out of their relationship as they are seen traveling and socializing together on their Instagram accounts. The couple recently took a trip to Mexico and were seen having fun on a safari with their friends.

On the other hand, Zach Justice seems to be living a happy single life, as there's no evidence of a special someone on his profile. He is into fitness and owns a fitness company, Casual Athlete LLC, which has gyms, in-house programs, and virtual coaching for its clients. Zach's Instagram is lined with posts flaunting his fitness, and occasionally, he posts pictures with his dog.

Married at First Sight remains a hit amongst its fans even after 17 seasons because of its experimental nature. In the show, the participants who come to find a forever love trust the experts to match them with their ideal partner.

The only twist is that they get to see these matches on their wedding day and decide if they want them as a forever partner only on the Decision Day 8 weeks later. The awaited season 18 is said to be in the works.