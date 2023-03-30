Where to get VPR star Ariana Madix's "Cooler Than You" merch? Price and more explored amid Tom Sandoval cheating scandal

American television personality, actress, and model Ariana Madix has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with her impeccable acting skills and magnetic personality. Ariana is also a successful model and has worked with several notable brands. She is known for her outspoken personality and has been an advocate for mental health and body positivity.

Ariana made her acting debut in 2010 with a small role in the film "Dedicated to my Ex" and has since appeared in several movies and TV shows, including "Vanderpump Rules (VPR)," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and "Anger Management." She has also co-authored a cocktail book with Tom titled "Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers."

She recently launched her merchandise "Cooler Than You" globally and it is only available for a limited period of time. The products are available at a price range of $15 to $35 on the Official Team Ariana website.

Ariana Madix's "Cooler Than You" merch features hoodies, crewnecks, bucket hats, and more

VPR star Ariana Madix is moving on from "Scandoval" (her partner Tom Sandoval cheated on her) by launching a new "Cooler Than You" merch collection. The collection offers crewnecks, hoodies, T-shirts, bucket hats, tote bags, crop tops, blankets, and long-sleeve T-shirts.

All the products are currently retailing globally on the Official Team Ariana website, for a limited period of time. The price tag for the "Cooler Than You" crewneck is $30 whereas "I’m smarter than you. I'm prettier than you. I'm cooler than you. Get over it" tote bag retails for $15.

The "It's not me, it's you" hoodie is available for $35 and the "I was born cool" bucket hat is for $20. The taglines of the products directly represent how the TV star is moving on from her "Scandoval".

Exploring the ''Scandoval" - How Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss

Ariana Madix dated Tom Sandoval for 9 years before he cheated on her with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

On March 3, TMZ reported that Madix, 37, who has been in a relationship for nine years, discovered that her boyfriend had been having an affair with Leviss, 28. After that, rumors began to circulate that Leviss and Sandoval, 39, had been having an affair behind the reality star's back for at least six months, leading to an explosion of headlines.

After 2 weeks of the breaking news, Ariana Madix opened up to USA Today, saying:

"I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I’ve never even met in the last two weeks. To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels."

Despite all the hurt, Madix has successfully launched her official merchandise. All her products are now live on her official website for her fans and fashion lovers.

