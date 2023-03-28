Where is Gwyneth Paltrow staying during Utah ski accident trial? Inside gated community The Colony 

Amidst her legal battles in Utah, Gwyneth Paltrow will be staying over in an opulent and exorbitant hideout at The Colony at White Pine Canyon in Park City, which is considered to be the largest gated ski-in / ski-out community in the U.S.

Nestled at the base of Park City Mountain, The Colony boasts a plethora of high-security homes, with the most extravagant one currently up for grabs at a jaw-dropping price of $50 million. At the same time, the most economical option starts at a still-staggering $10.5 million.

Gwyneth Paltrow's temporary abode will be hers for the remainder of her ongoing trial, as the actress was accused of skiing recklessly and crashing into a 76-year-old retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson, causing him to suffer from broken ribs and permanent brain damage.

While it is not known as to in which house exactly Gwyneth Paltrow is staying in, a house in the celebrity hotspot usually costs $27,897 for a seven-day stay, as per The Daily Mail. Houses in the colony have previously hosted many A-listers like Taylor Swift and Justin Beiber.

More details revealed about The Colony at White Pine Canyon as Gwyneth Paltrow stays at the luxury abode during her trial

Since it was revealed how Gwyneth Paltrow had settled temporarily at The Colony at White Pine Canyon, social media users have wanted to know more about the luxurious neighborhood.

Known for its massive properties and an even massive price tag, the Goop founder has been staying in a neighborhood that is considered to be a high-security area, as a lot of renowned people and celebrities stay there.

The houses in the gated community include many extravagant features like a fully equipped fitness centre, a massive kitchen, a theater room, a sauna, a private hot tub and much more. (Image via Getty Images)

At the same time, the houses in the gated community include many extravagant features like a fully equipped fitness center, a massive kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a theatre room, a sauna, a private hot tub, a heated driveway and an outdoor fire pit.

On the other hand, the website of the mansion describes itself as:

“Indigenous materials and colours reflect the mountain character and perfect harmony between your mountain dream home and its natural surroundings.”

It also describes itself as:

“Natural beauty, privacy, lot size, and access to mountain sports are unparalleled at The Colony. Nestled in lush groves of aspen trees, rolling meadows, and sparkling streams - the perfect harmony between your dream home and its natural surroundings.”

Talking about the prices, the winter wonderland estate costs millions and rents for about $5,407.50 a night. On the other hand, many other mansions inside the gated society sell for a huge amount, like $10.5 million. Furthermore, The Home inside the gated community is named among the top 10 most expensive homes.

It is also being reported that Gwyneth Paltrow will be joined in court by her children and her husband for her future trials. The alleged crash happened in 2016, and Terry Sanderson has sued the actress for $300,000.

At the same time, Paltrow has denied the allegations and claimed that she was left with a sore knee due to the incident.

