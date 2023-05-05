In March 2011, Rob Hall fatally shot a lawyer and father-of-five Emmett Corrigan outside a Walgreens pharmacy in Meridian, Idaho. He killed Corrigan for having an affair with his 40-year-old wife Kandi, who worked as a paralegal at the victim's newly-opened law firm. The shooting occurred during an altercation between the two men after Hall learned that the duo was together.

Hall was soon arrested and charged with first-degree murder and at his 2012 trial, prosecutors alleged that he fired two shots at the lawyer killing him at the scene before turning the gun on himself. He was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison with parole.

According to the Idaho Department of Corrections, Rob Hall is currently serving time at the Idaho State Correctional Institution in Kuna, Ada County.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Raised in a big Mormon family, Ashlee Harmon grows up wanting that same kind of lifestyle; she marries her college boyfriend, Emmett Corrigan, and raises five kids while he opens his own law firm, but dirty secrets soon trigger a deadly showdown."

In 2012, Rob Hall, a father-of-two, was found guilty of second-degree murder by an Ada County jury in the shooting death of his wife's 30-year-old lawyer boyfriend Emmett Corrigan in the parking lot of a Walgreens.

At Hall's trial, the prosecution alleged that he waited for his wife, Kandi, and her boyfriend, Corrigan, a married father-of-five, outside the pharmacy in the late hours of March 11, 2011. As per Idaho Statesman, Hall then fatally shot Corrigan twice before turning the gun on himself. A bullet only grazed his head and he was rushed to the hospital.

Kendi Hall, the accused's wife and the mother of his children testified in Ada County Court during the trial as the sole witness to the crime. Kandi had been married to Hall for 19 years at the time and worked as a paralegal at Corrigan's law firm prior to the murder.

Kandi portrayed an entirely distinct version of what transpired in the parking lot that night. According to her, Corrigan was the one who was furious when the three of them met outside Walgreens, and Hall wasn't being aggressive - rather, he was just observing - because he had finally realized and accepted that his wife was having an affair.

Kandi further stated that Hall later made a comment that angered Corrigan, who shoved her husband in the chest, as per KTVB. Following this, she claimed she turned around and did not witness the shooting that occurred immediately after. She told authorities that she heard three gunshots and turned around only to see Hall collapse as "the gun fell right in front of him."

Reports state that Fourth District Judge Michael McLaughlin handed Rob Hall a 30-year prison sentence with eligibility for parole after 17.5 years, in 2028.

