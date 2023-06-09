Jamon Buggs, a Huntington Beach personal trainer and convicted felon, was found guilty in the April 2019 Newport Beach double murders of Wendi Miller, a child protection advocate, and former minor league hockey player Darren Partch in a mistaken identity case. He was convicted on several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of multiple murders.

Buggs, who mistook Miller to be his ex-girlfriend, shot the pair in a fit of jealousy in Partch's upscale Newport Beach condo that he shared with a roommate, who was the first to find the crime scene and their bodies. The accused had also threatened Partch to stay away from his ex on two occasions.

Miller, whose family had been looking for her at the time, was last seen leaving a Laguna Beach bar in the early morning hours a day before the discovery. A witness claimed she offered to drive Partch home that night. Later, they were fatally shot in the head by Buggs.

According to the California Department of Corrections, Jamon Buggs, who was given life in prison without parole, is currently serving his sentence at the Pelican Bay State Prison.

Ex-convict-turned-personal trainer Jamon Buggs was handed two consecutive life sentences without parole in Newport Beach double murders

In May 2022, Jamon Buggs, an ex-convict-turned-personal trainer from Huntington Beach, was convicted in the double murders of 48-year-old Wendi Miller and 38-year-old Darren Partch, which occurred in the latter's upscale Newport Beach condo on the 2100 block of East 15th Street in Newport Beach on April 21, 2019. Partch's roommate found the bodies the following night and called 911.

Buggs was found guilty of multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of multiple murders. The 47-year-old was also convicted on other charges, such as being a felon in possession of a firearm and attempted first-degree burglary, and reportedly received a sentencing enhancement for personal discharge of a firearm causing death.

In June 2022, Jamon Buggs was handed two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. He is currently serving his sentence at the Pelican Bay State Prison.

During his trial, prosecutors alleged that Jamon Buggs had done an online search on Damon Partch and threatened him twice

According to CBS, the prosecution alleged that Jamon Buggs had previously threatened Partch, a former minor league hockey player, to stay away from his former girlfriend on two occasions. Partch had mentioned that he had no relationship with the woman.

On the night of the killings, Wendi Miller, a mother and founder of Wings of Justice, offered Partch a ride home from a Laguna Beach bar called Sandpiper. A witness reported seeing them hit it off that night before she offered him a ride because "she was known for giving people rides home whenever they needed it."

Prosecutors also alleged that in the months leading up to the double homicide, Buggs conducted online searches on Partch, attempting to get a hold of his phone number, recent and previous addresses, and photographs, among other personal information. Using cell phone data, detectives were able to place him at the victim's apartment on the night of the killing.

Moreover, in the hours after the shooting and murders, Buggs tried to break into the apartment of a chiropractor he believed was having an affair with the same ex-girlfriend. The following night, he was arrested after a high-speed chase with police, who found him with a weapon that matched the gun used to shoot Miller and Partch. DNA linked him to the bullets and weapon.

During the high-profile trial, DA Todd Spitzer stated that if Jamon Buggs had not been arrested, the hunting and killings would have continued. Spitzer, as per CBS reports, stated:

"Darren Partch and Wendi Miller were executed at the hands of a jealous ex-boyfriend who was hunting for the woman he was obsessed with. This was not a heat of passion crime; this was a systemic and methodical plot to exact revenge and eliminate his rivals — real or perceived."

