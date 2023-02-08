Where is Jeremy Witherell today? Whereabouts explored ahead of Crime Scene Confidential on ID

In December 1999, Jeremy Witherell was charged with his wife, 24-year-old Michelle's murder. However, in January 2001, he was exonerated of all charges against him.

Michelle, who had married Jeremy sometime in 1992, fell off the third-floor balcony of their Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, home on December 19, 1992. Soon, police received a panicked 911 call from Jeremy, who led them to his and Michelle's apartment.

Although Witherell claimed that Michelle's death was an accident, the latter's family believed that it was the former who had killed Michelle. To add to this, there was quite a lot of circumstantial evidence that pinned him down. He was charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in 1999.

Witherell insisted that he wasn't guilty of the murder and in 2001, he was acquitted of all the charges. However, ever since his exoneration, Jeremy Witherell returned to Pittsburgh, and leads a private life away from social media, meaning too much is known about his life right now.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death and domestic violence. Discretion is advised.

The chilling death of Michelle Witherell was explored in Investigation Discovery's true-crime series Crime Scene Confidential. The episode, titled Justice for Michelle, aired on the channel on February 7, 2023, and its synopsis read:

"Alina Burroughs is eager to determine whether Michelle Witherell accidentally fell from her balcony, committed suicide, or was murdered; searching for the truth, she navigates a maze of conflicting pathology reports."

Jeremy Witherell had conflicting stories about how his wife fell of their third-floor balcony

On December 19, 1992, Michelle Witherell fell off the balcony of their third floor. Her husband rushed to see what happened and upon seeing his wife on the ground, he immediately informed the police.

Although Michelle was still alive when the police arrived and shifted to a hospital, she died a few hours later, with her death termed as an accidental one.

Jeremy told police that he was playing solitaire in the living room when he heard a loud noise before seeing his wife fall to the ground. However, when police began investigating the case, they realized that some things about Witherell's story didn't add up. Police wondered how Witherell had the time to make sure that his balcony and apartment doors were locked if he rushed to check on his wife.

Another version of the story came up when Witherell's mother was questioned. She told police that Michelle was putting up Christmas lights on the balcony when she fell off.

To add to all of this, autopsy reports also showed that Michelle had broken both her wrists in the fall while her palms were unscratched. All of this raised quite some suspicions about her death.

Michelle was subject to domestic violence

According to Michelle's mother, she was subject to domestic violence, both physically and emotionally. Her mother stated that there were times when Michelle mentioned wanting a divorce.

Michelle's friends and family also stated that she was a victim of domestic abuse, and claimed to have seen bruises on her multiple times.

Witherell passed the polygraph test twice

Amid all the conflicting statements, Jeremy managed to pass a polygraph test twice, and due to this, Michelle's death was believed to have been accidental.

However, her family wasn't convinced by the decision and insisted that her husband was behind Michelle's death. This forced the police to reopen the case and Witherell was charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in 1999.

However, he was exonerated of all the charges two years later as he continued to plead not guilty and said that there was no solid proof to pin him down.

As mentioned earlier, Witherell is back in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and prefers to live a private life.

The episode on Michelle's death was aired on February 7, 2023, on Investigation Discovery's Crime Scene Confidential.

