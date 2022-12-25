Where is Jordan Kimball now? Bachelor Nation star is expecting his first child with wife Christina

As per a report by US Weekly, Bachelor Nation star Jordan Kimball is expecting his first child with wife Christina. In an exclusive interview with the publication, the latter revealed that the couple were "excited" and "more in the spirit than ever.”

Fans of the franchise were introduced to Jordan on Becca's Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette (season 14). He then appeared on seasons 5 and 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. After his stint on the ABC shows, the reality star met Christina at the LAX airport in 2019, where he helped her with her luggage, and the rest is history.

Jordan proposed to Christina on Christmas Eve in December 2020 and the couple then went on to exchange vows on January 15, 2022. The couple were excited to share the news of their pregnancy, as Jordan told US Weekly:

“I don’t think I’ve ever anticipated something so much in my life. And with planning [and] wanting to start a family after the wedding, so much has happened in the last year and a half with the house, the wedding, now this.”

Christina talks about how she revealed the news of their pregnancy to the Bachelor Nation star

In the interview with US Weekly, Jordan and Christina opened up on finding out about the pregnancy, her cravings, and more. The mother-to-be revealed that she had taken four pregnancy tests just to make sure before telling her husband the good news.

She explained that she first tried with the "dollar ones," and once they were confirmed to be positive, Christina went to the store to get more.

"I went back to the store and got the one the two pack that has the line one and then the digital one that says pregnant. And I was like, ‘OK, this is it!’”

Christina then explained that she surprised her husband with the news, accompanied by his favorite sweet treat, a carrot cake. The Bachelor Nation star explained that Jordan was out of town at the time, and when he got home, she surprised him with the cake and the pregnancy test right beside it.

Opening up about the sweet gesture, The Bachelor alum said:

"It wasn’t like we had really tried a lot or anything, but that was kind of the plan that we wanna start a family. It’s almost been a year now since the wedding. So she goes, ‘Well, lemme show you this carrot cake.’ I come through the door and there is a pregnancy test next to the cake. … That was a very, very cute and exciting way to find out.”

While Christina was content with having a boy or a girl, Jordan admitted that he was secretly hoping to have a baby boy, who can be an "older brother protector" if and when they choose to have a second child. He, however, maintained that all he wished for was a healthy baby.

The twosome plan to honor Christina's grandmother if their baby is a girl and wished to use Jordan’s grandfather and father’s middle name if they have a boy.

Back in January 2022, Jordan opened up about meeting Christina and explained that he was "blindsided" with the amount of love he received from his now-wife. He confessed that his experience on the reality dating shows helped him understand that he was serious about finding someone special.

"I would say that The Bachelor kind of prepared me in a way that I was ready to take it seriously. I was ready to be funny and be who I am — and especially after seeing myself on TV, there’s parts of, you know, what I did that I got great joy out of and laughed at. And I’m not my biggest fan, but you can grow from anything. And I think that that’s what I’ve done, grown from it.”

Other than dealing with the pregnancy news, Christina revealed that she was taking it "one day at a time," and although she gets nauseous every now and then, she feels better after having a meal.

She described her pregnancy symptoms as being "very hungry" and "really tired." She is due in the beginning of summer.

Poll : 0 votes