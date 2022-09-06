When did Mark Cuevas propose to Aubrey Rainey? Love Island alum’s relationship timeline explored as the couple got hitched

After proposing to Aubrey Rainey in November 2020, Love Island alum Mark Cuevas married his ladylove on September 4 in Ohio. The couple announced their nuptials by sharing wedding photos on their Instagram.

The couple decided to get married two years after getting engaged and sharing two sons, Ace, 16 months, and Axton, six months. Their sons were the ring bearers at the wedding, wearing matching suits with their dad. They even joined the couple for their first dance.

The couple married at Sapphire Creek Winery and Gardens in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, surrounded by 150 guests, including friends and family. Love Is Blind co-stars Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett were present at the ceremony. Aubrey's uncle officiated the ceremony. Mark told Us Weekly:

“So, her uncle is actually the officiant for us. And I told him, I was like, ‘Man, just keep it together,’ [because] when we get up there, I don’t want all three of us to start bawling our eyes out.”

According to Us Weekly, the bride walked down the aisle in an Enzoani gown while the groom looked dapper in a white suit jacket, matching button-up shirt, bow tie, and black pants.

Speaking about the wedding decor, Aubrey told Us:

"There’s no theme really, but I’m very specific. I like neutral colors, so our colors are gonna be champagne, black and white. [It’s] very classic modern.”

Love Island alum Mark Cuevas and Aubrey Rainey made their relationship official in July 2020

Mark first appeared on the inaugural season of Love Is Blind, filmed in late 2018. The show, however, debuted in February 2020.

He got engaged to fellow contestant Jessica Batten on the show after just a few days of communicating through a wall. However, things did not end well between the two as Jessica left Mark at the altar on their wedding day, leaving him heartbroken.

Post Love Is Blind's finale, contestant Lauren "LC" Chamblin accused Mark of cheating on her with Aubrey. However, the Netflix star denied the claims.

The Love is Blind alum met Aubrey in the summer of 2020. Speaking about their meeting, the couple told People:

“We met at a restaurant in Atlanta, kept in contact and started visiting each other frequently. We took a Fourth of July trip to Savannah, Georgia, where we officially started dating and then never left each other’s side since.”

The couple went public with their relationship in July 2020 when Mark posted a picture of Aubrey on his Instagram. The couple then got engaged in November 2020, a month before they announced their pregnancy.

The reality star proposed to Aubrey with a three-carat, emerald-cut diamond ring. Revealing the details of the proposal, which he disguised as a gender reveal party, Mark told People:

“I set up with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to light up their building the color of the gender, disguising the proposal as a gender reveal!. Aubrey was very surprised because she thought we were going to the venue, but I blindfolded her so she wouldn’t know where we were actually going.”

The two became parents to their firstborn, a son, in April 2021 and welcomed their second boy in February 2022.

After being engaged for two years, the couple finally walked down the aisle on September 4, surrounded by their loved ones in Ohio.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das