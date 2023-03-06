Josh Caspari of Tallassee, Alabama, charged with the murder of Southern Union College student Anna Cardwell at her Wetumpka home, pleaded guilty to a capital murder charge in October 2013. Cardwell was found shot to death inside her family home on February 15 of the previous year.

Reports state that Caspari shot the 20-year-old college student at least four times during an argument about his failed relationship with her good friend. Statements from his roommate and mother and evidence discovered during a search of his house led to the arrest.

An upcoming episode of Murder Comes Home on ID is slated to chronicle Anna Cardwell's shooting death on March 6, 2023. The episode is titled Stuck in the Middle and airs at 7.00 pm ET.

The synopsis reads:

"When Paula Cardwell returns from running errands, she finds her 20-year-old daughter, Anna Catherine, lying dead on the kitchen floor; the small town of Wetumpka, Ala., is left stunned and determined to find the devil in its midst."

In 2013, Josh Caspari eventually pleaded guilty to capital murder, among other charges, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. The Alabama Department of Corrections states that he is currently serving time at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama.

Josh Caspari was charged with capital murder after his confession in connection to Anna Cardwell's murder

According to a report by WFSA in February 2012, Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin reported that 22-year-old Josh Caspari, of Tallassee, was arrested one day after the February 15 shooting death of 20-year-old Anna Cardwell at her house in Wetumpka, Alabama. He was charged with capital murder after his confession. His roommate Cody Abernathy, 22, was also charged with hindering prosecution.

Investigators believed that Caspari and Cardwell were friends, however, the latter was allegedly trying to keep a mutual acquaintance from having a relationship with the former.

Sheriff Franklin stated that Caspari confessed to being dropped off in a wooded area next to Cardwell's home, where he waited for her mother to leave that morning before approaching their house. The victim, who was home alone at the time, opened the door for him and let him in without resistance.

The two then got into an argument when the accused shot Cardwell three times, with the bullets hitting her once in the shoulder and twice in the back, after which she attempted to flee through the kitchen and out the back door. However, Caspari caught her, dragged her back inside, and fatally shot her in the head.

He then stole the victim's 2006 Honda Civic and fled the scene. He then left the vehicle at the Winn-Dixie in Wetumpka.

Anna Cardwell was found shot to death inside her house on February 15, 2012 (Image via The Wetumpka Herald, Find a Grave)

Reports state that Josh Caspari also confessed to stalking Anna Cardwell while she was at home on February 10, from the same wooded area. That day, he was allegedly carrying a mask, knife, gun, and gas can with him, but failed to make a move likely because Cardwell was not home alone.

Authorities confronted Caspari, which led to his ultimate confession. Additional evidence was discovered during a search of his apartment on the same day he was arrested. According to reports by Alabama, 59 items were taken as evidence, including muddy clothing, an identical weapon to the one used in the murder, and illegal steroids.

Cody Abernathy was arrested on the same day after lying to authorities during questioning.

Josh Caspari was sentenced to life in prison

Josh Caspari was sentenced to life in prison without parole (Image via Montgomery Advertiser, Alabama Department of Corrections)

In August 2012, Josh Caspari pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but later pleaded guilty to capital murder in October of the following year. This was just weeks before his trial, which was scheduled to take place on October 28. He reportedly entered his plea and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Before Caspari received his punishment, Anna Cardwell's mother Paula spoke to him in court for the first time. She reportedly told him that he "caused a great deal of pain and changed many lives."

She said:

"Josh deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison because my family was given a life sentence of a living hell because of what you [Josh] did."

According to prison records, Caspari is currently serving his lengthy sentence at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama.

Murder Comes Home on ID airs this Monday, March 6.

