Where is Kodi Lee now? AGT alum reveals which former contestants he is friends with

Kodi Lee is a well-known singer, songwriter, and pianist who won America's Got Talent (AGT) Season 14 and is now part of the lineup at the show's residency in Las Vegas, according to Deseret News. The most recent event where he performed was at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Following his wonderful victory, Lee released many songs, such as Miracle and Hello World.

Kodi Lee has recently appeared in AGT: All-Stars. Even though he was one of the finalists, Aidan Bryant won the trophy for AGT: All-Stars season 1 at the end. It is no secret that Kodi, known as a "musical prodigious savant" has always been an inspirational figure for many who hope to pursue a career in music. Kodi Lee's official website describes him as follows:

“Kodi Lee is the firstborn child to Tina and Eric Lee. He is a 26-year-old blind and autistic musical prodigious savant. He is one of only approximately 25 in the world today who possess his extraordinary abilities. Kodi's amazing gift lies within his musical expression, perfect pitch, and passion for all forms of music.”

It continues,

“Kodi has an audio photographic memory, in which he can recall music he hears after just one listen. An unbelievable gift in itself, but his musical expression and prowess top even that. He has been performing his singing and piano expertise all across the globe for many years.”

Kodi recently shared how he still keeps in touch with the other former contestants from America's Got Talent. During his time at the show's residency, the artist has come across other alumni from the AGT family. In an interview with NBC Insider, Lee discusses the acts he admires the most.

"Deadly Games and Duo Transcend because they always work hard at improving.”

America's Got Talent: Kodi Lee's friends

Deadly Games, comprising Alfredo and Anna Silva (the knife-throwing duo) from Season 11 of AGT, have particularly mesmerized Lee, along with Duo Transcend. The pair made it to the semi-finals with their talent. The other act, Duo Transcend, featuring Mary Wolfe-Nielsen and Tyce Nielsen, made it to the finals of Season 13.

During the interview, Kodi's mother elaborated on Kodi's friendship with the two aforementioned AGT pairs.

"Every time we pass them, they are always practicing, and I think there's just a lot of respect for that, and he (Kodi) odoes the same. I mean, he works his b*tt off everyday, you know, doing his tap dancing and trying to do his music. So I think he attaches to that."

She further states,

"I mean, every day they're practicing because there's always, there could be an accident. [Kodi] understands that through the years he's worked with them. I think he's grown to totally respect that and understand that's hard, hard work."

Kodi Lee was born in Utah and has two siblings, Kayla Lee and Derek Lee. Those interested can tune into Spotify, YouTube Music, and Apple Music to listen to the talented artist's music. He released two songs in 2022 that are fan favorites: A Song For You and You Are The Reason.

He also has a large social media following, with over 400k followers on Instagram and over 412k subscribers on YouTube.

As of now, five episodes of America's Got Talent season 18 have been released. On July 11, 2023, fans can catch the latest episode of America's Got Talent season 18 on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes