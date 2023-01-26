Dubbed 'Killer Grandma,' Lois Riess, a Minnesota woman who shot her husband to death in early 2018 and then killed another woman, received her second life sentence in mid-2020 after pleading guilty to a first-degree murder charge in connection to the same.

Riess confessed to fatally shooting her husband, David, in their Blooming Prairie home before going on a run and eventually winding up in Florida, where she befriended and then murdered her lookalike Hutchinson in a Fort Myers Beach hotel room to assume her identity.

According to a 2021 report, Lois Riess is currently serving time at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee, Scott County, in Minnesota.

Lois Riess first pleaded guilty for shooting Pamela Hutchinson in December 2019 and was extradited to Minnesota afterwards

Lois Riess, who was charged with first-degree murder in the April 2018 shooting of Bradenton resident Pamela Hutchinson at a Fort Myers Beach hotel, pleaded guilty in December 2019 and accepted a life sentence. This was more than a year after the killings.

The accused eventually withdrew her previously not guilty plea and decided to enter a guilty plea regarding murder and three related charges, which included first-degree murder with a firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and grand theft and criminal use of personal information of a deceased individual.

According to the News-Press, Chief Assistant State Attorney Rich Montecalvo made a public comment after her sentencing, stating:

"This was the way we thought we could resolve this case appropriately for the family to move on. Now Ms. Riess can face her charges in Minnesota. The important thing to know is Ms. Riess will never see the light of day."

Montecalvo further added:

"A life sentence is a life sentence in Florida, so whatever happens in Minnesota is irrelevant to what happened here today."

Notorious "Killer Grandma" Lois Riess expressed remorse and claimed that her actual sentence was to live without her husband

After a long wait, the 57-year-old Minnesota woman was extradited back to her native state in August 2020 to face prosecution on a first-degree murder charge, to which she pleaded guilty, receiving her second life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2018 murder of her 54-year-old husband David Riess at their Blooming Prairie home.

Reiss expressed her apologies to her husband's family members prior to being sentenced. According to PEOPLE, she acknowledged that she shouldn't have killed him and told them that her actual sentence was to live without her husband. Following the verdict, Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose released the following statement:

"Today's guilty plea and life sentence is a turning point for our community, which can now begin to heal from David Riess' death. For David and Lois' family in particular, today's life sentence closes a tragic chapter, and we will continue to offer the family our support through their healing process."

Breanna Riess and Billy Riess, the couple's children, delivered emotional impact statements about their father's brutal demise. Moreover, the accused herself addressed the court, giving a detailed account of what happened that night.

Lois Riess is currently incarcerated in Minnesota as part of an extradition agreement between the authorities in Florida and Minnesota. She is currently serving time at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Scott County's Shakopee.

