Where does Louis C.K. live? Open border comments resurface online as comedian comes under fire

In January 2023, actor, comedian, and filmmaker Louis C.K. appeared on the Spotify podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, where he talked about opening borders around the USA and letting in more immigrants.

Now, eight months later, his comments have resurfaced on the internet, following which he has come under fire. C.K. said that Americans prioritize their own safety and security way too much and slammed them for the same.

“My feeling is they should open it, the border, let everybody pour in, and then the answer which is ‘well then there will be all these problems.’ Yes, there should be. It shouldn’t be so great here, is what I’m saying, in America,” he stated during January's episode of the podcast.

Louis C.K. also mentioned how Americans deserve to have some instability in their lives and that both right-wing and left-wing politics in the country have their respective shortcomings. Unfortunately for the comedian, his remarks about open borders did not sit well with many on social media, which is why he has been called out.

In fact, most netizens pulled Louis down by reminding him that he lives in a posh neighborhood in New York City and owns several properties across the state as well as Florida, with advanced surveillance systems and security guards at his disposal, which is why he need not worry about his safety.

Louis C.K. lives in a New York City apartment estimated at $3.85 million

Comedian Louis C.K. reportedly lives in a posh New York City eighth-floor luxury apartment at One Fifth Avenue that is estimated to be worth nearly $3.85 million, as per the New York Post.

According to newstandupcomedy.com, apart from the New York City property, Louis C.K. also allegedly owns a luxury mansion in The Hamptons which he bought in 2018 for $2.4 million.

As per the above-mentioned website, this particular property has a traditional shingle style with six master bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a private dockyard, and a decent-sized swimming pool. The source cites that The Hamptons mansion has security cameras installed all around as well as a hired private security company team for extra safety.

Besides, Louis C.K. also has a luxurious beachside villa in Florida and owns other real estate properties across the country.

Meanwhile, as per the real estate news website therealdeal.com, earlier this year, Louis C.K. sold off his other New York City properties, such as a co-op 17th-floor apartment located at 101 West 12th Street in the Greenwich Village neighborhood, for $1.8 million.

He had purchased the 1400-square-foot property in 2016 for $2.45 million. Among the notable features of the apartment were a galley kitchen, a windowless home office, wood flooring, and a laundry room. The 21-story building also had 24×7 doorman service, on-site parking, and a furnished roof terrace to hold parties. There were also designated areas for entertainment, such as the den room, theater room, and game room.

The website also reported that the comedian was trying to sell off his Hudson Square townhouse, which he purchased in 2012 for $6.5 million. This real estate, which was built in the 19th century, was said to have five bedrooms and three bathrooms and was spread over 4800 square feet. It also had a private terrace and a yard.

Louis C.K.’s open borders comment triggers fury online

In a January episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, three-time Grammy-winner Louis C.K. was a guest. During the interview, the actor-comedian suggested that Americans should not "sequester" themselves by being so self-involved without thinking about other nations and their citizens.

Not only that, but C.K. criticized Americans for prioritizing their own safety and security over others and suggested how opening borders would help many people, but Americans often try to prevent that. In fact, he shared his opinions on how borders should be open to let everyone in, despite immigration concerns.

“You’re not supposed to be happy, and you’re not supposed to be safe, I think that that’s the problem is that people expect that you’re not happy when you’re safe, you’re not happy when you’re secure.”

C.K. went on to add that on the matter of opening borders, both political sides have gotten it wrong. He explained how liberals try to "stupidly" defend themselves by saying that letting everybody in is not possible even if they really wanted to, as the country is already at its capacity, while conservatives defend border security by allegedly being racists.

“It’s a weird thing to sequester a certain group of people and try to keep upping their lifespan and their lifestyle and just keep trying to increase that for ‘this’ group of people, as others suffer in poorer conditions.”

Louis C.K. also touched upon the fact that the current socio-political system in the USA was not working and went on record to say that many others "die" so that Americans "can be safe."

“It’s not a good way to live in a gated community.”

He also mentioned how he lived in Mexico despite many challenges, and he believed that letting immigrants in wouldn’t cause as much trouble as Americans think and would solve the issue of inequality.

Recently, his open-borders remarks resurfaced on social media, allowing netizens to slam him for his alleged hypocrisy. They called him out for living a secure, privileged, and lavish life while making such contradictory comments.

This was not the first time C.K. had become part of a controversy. Earlier, in 2017, he was accused of s*xual misconduct, which he admitted, following which a scandal emerged. However, he took a break from his career and returned a year later.

C.K. is best known for appearing on shows such as The Chris Rock Show, Louie, Shameless, Oh My God, and Hilarious, among others. Apart from three Grammys, his bag of accolades includes six Primetime Emmy Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and two Golden Globe nominations.