Where is Michelle Schubert from Survivor 33 now? Details explored

Michelle Schubert garnered popularity as a standout contestant in Survivor season 33, which premiered in September 2016. Now, as CBS’ hit reality television show is inching closer to the release of its 46th season, the spotlight has been shed on past members in appreciation of their hard work.

While anticipation has risen for the upcoming season’s contestants, Survivor season 46 is about to be released in February 2024. Amid this, Michelle Schubert is one of the few names that comes to mind when thinking of strong contenders. She won over fans after orchestrating one of Survivor: Millennials Vs. Gen X’s first blindsides of the season.

She was soon marked as a threat during the season, after which the missionary recruiter from Yakima, Washington, chose to lay low when the tribes merged. She strived hard to continue her journey to become the sole survivor of the season until she became a victim of a blindside.

Michelle Schubert's journey after Survivor season 33

After the show, Michelle’s journey has been an amalgamation of love and adventure. She tied the knot with Jonathan Claussen just a year after her stint on the reality TV show. But Survivor isn’t the only show Michelle has participated in. Her spirit of completing challenging tasks was seen again in season 11 of American Ninja Warrior in 2019.

According to Cinemblend, Michelle Schubert served as the Director of Global Resources at International Literacy and Development between 2019 to 2002. Michelle Schubert was also once a Missions Recruiter at Pioneer Bible Translators, contributing toward language preservation.

Michelle Schubert also loves traveling, some of her globetrotting exploits took place in East Asia, West Africa, and the Pacific Rim. Fans can follow Michelle Schubert on Instagram @the_exploracious, but her account is private.

During Survivor season 33, player Adam Klein took home the grand prize after being crowned the champion. He defeated contestants Hannah Shapiro and Ken McNickle during the finale of Millennials Vs. Gen X.

Who is the winner of Survivor season 45?

Dee Valladares was crowned the ultimate winner of Survivor season 45. Along with Valladares, players Austin Li Coon, Jake O’Kane, Katurah Topps, and Julie Alley were in the final five of the reality competition show. The winner of Survivor season 45 won a whopping grand prize of $1 million in the finale episode that aired on Wednesday, December 20.

The previous episodes of this season had a 90-minute run time, unlike the dramatic finale, which was three hours long. The final five participated in several challenges to win the victory trophy, including securing immunity. However, the eventual winner was decided through a voting process by the tribal jury formed by eliminated players of the show.

Everything about Survivor season 46

The premiere episode of Survivor season 46 is set to air on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 8 pm ET. Viewers can watch it exclusively on CBS. Besides this, the series is also available to stream on Paramount+ and a series of non-cable platforms.

Those with a Paramount+ account subscription to SHOWTIME can watch the series both live and on demand. But when it comes to viewers with Paramount+ Essential accounts, they can stream the series on-demand only, which is a day following the airing of the original episodes on television.

In addition to this, it isn’t necessary to own an active CBS cable subscription to find out who will lift the winner’s trophy this time. Other streaming platforms, including FuboTV and DirecTV Stream, will also stream Survivor season 46.