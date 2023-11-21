Where is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters filmed? All real-life locations explored

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was released on Apple TV+ on November 17, 2023, to a positive critics and viewers response. The story that follows the aftermath of the epic battle between Godzilla and the MUTOs is the second television series in the MonsterVerse franchise.

As the lead sibling characters deal with more monsters and the secretive organization, Monarch, the backdrop of the actions looks impressively real. This has led to viewers getting curious about the filming locations for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The production team has revealed that the film was shot both in Canada and Japan to provide the ideal backdrop to the grand actions. The series, which showcases massive actions from Godzilla and the Titans, is co-produced by Toho Co., Ltd., Safehouse Pictures, Legendary Television, Chris Black Broadcasting System and Milkfed Criminal Masterminds.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for the series.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was filmed in two main locations

Canada offered natural beauty for filming backdrop (Image via IMDb)

As mentioned before, the production team finalized Canada and Japan as the two places to provide the right background for their shots for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The two districts where most of the filming was done are Vancouver in Canada and Tokyo in Japan.

Tokyo, Japan, would seem like an obvious choice since the plot is based on the kaiju genre that deals with monstrous creatures. To give a layer of authenticity to the kaiju culture, Tokyo’s cultural heritage and traditional atmosphere were widely used in the show. The city’s neon-lit roads and lofty skyscrapers gave the perfect setting to showcase battles between humongous beasts.

While skyscrapers help creative teams display the size of the creatures they want to represent, the dramatic level of destruction meant for the show can also be presented well. This makes Tokyo city an ideal location for the shooting.

Natural settings are an important part of the backdrop (Image via IMDb)

The other selected location was the district of Vancouver in Canada. The cityscape presented modern architecture and lively streets with people going about their busy lives. This makes it easy to present the human chaos that happens when huge beasts fight each other in a city.

To add to the beauty of the backdrop, Vancouver presents a city surrounded by tall mountains and lush forests with changing colors of foliage. The eye-pleasing background in each frame of the series featuring the natural beauty of Vancouver stands starkly in contrast to the gigantic monsters and the colossal problem they represent.

What is the television series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, about?

The series is about threats from mega monsters (Image via IMDb)

Apple TV+ is airing the American monster series from the MonsterVerse franchise that is home to Godzilla and King Kong, besides many other mutated beasts. A collaboration of multiple production houses, the creative idea has American and Japanese beasts at the base of the show.

The plot of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters follows siblings Cate Randa and Kentaro Randa following their father’s path where they realize that monsters are real after San Fransisco is destroyed due to a battle between Godzilla and other monsters. They embark on an investigation to unearth the connection between their family and Monarch.

Officer Lee Shaw is a vital character in the series (Image via IMDb)

Buried secrets are revealed as Army officer Lee Shaw, played by both Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, and Shaw’s knowledge threatens the current state of Monarch. While the dramatic events span three generations of existence, the critical events seem to have life-changing effects on humans and their future.

As the story unfolds, more characters will reveal their true potential and take sides in the problem. The first two episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, titled Aftermath and Departure, are released and are streaming on Apple TV+.

Watch out for the third episode, Secrets and Lies, to air on November 24, 2023.