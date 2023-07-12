Where was Mr. Car and the Knights Templar shot? Filming locations of Netflix's Polish adventure film explored

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar is currently streaming on Netflix. The Polish adventure film hit the streamer on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Originally titled Pan Samochodzik i Templariusze, the new movie has been helmed by Antoni Nykowski, who has also written the screenplay. Bartosz Sztybor and Zbigniew Nienacki round up the list of screenwriters for this adventure drama.

As per portals, the movie’s description reads:

“A well-known art historian, treasure hunter and owner of an unusual car stumbles upon a Templar treasure, which is the key to a great power that can upset the balance of good and evil in the world. Supported by friendly scouts, Mr. Car starts a big race against time and a hostile organization, the stake of which is the heritage of knightly orders.”

Given the premise, the team attached to the Polish drama did not have to venture out to any exotic place. Instead, they decided to film Mr. Car... in Poland only by tapping spots like Pomeranian Voivodeship and the capital city of Warsaw.

Reports stated that the principal photography for the almost 2-hour-long movie, where most of the production work takes place, started in the latter half of 2022. The team called it a wrap in October of the year.

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar may have captured Malbork Castle, the world's largest castle

According to publications, Malbork, which is a town in the Pomeranian Voivodeship, served as one of the primary shooting locations for Mr. Car and the Knights Templar. Steeped in history, this UNESCO World Heritage Site boasts the world’s biggest castle.

Malbork Castle spans a humongous area of 52 acres. Originally called Marienburg or Mary's Castle, the historical site consists of three separate castles and can easily be reached during daytime by visitors from Gdansk or Gdynia.

The Gothic town hall, Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery, Baroque Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, and Monument of Polish King Casimir IV Jagiellon are the other Malbork landmarks that one may spot in Mr. Car and the Knights Templar.

Stills from Mr. Car and the Knights Templar. (Photos via IMDb)

In October last year, around when the filming schedule was approaching completion, the cast and crew of the Netflix drama were spotted in Warsaw. Located 310.3 km away from Malbork, the capital city doubled up as the place for several interior and exterior shots for the film.

Reports said that the majority of the in-house sequences were lensed in real establishments and the many studios that dot the city. Mr. Car and the Knights Templar has most likely also captured the cityscape and the various landmarks Warsaw is proud of.

So it is highly possible for viewers to spot the historical buildings that form the city's Royal Route including The Presidential Palace, the Academy of Fine Arts, the Ministry of Culture and Art, and the University of Warsaw.

In Warsaw, productions like 365 Days (2020), The Pianist (2002), 365 Days: This Day (2022), Girls to Buy (2021), Heaven in Hell (2023), and many more, set up their camps as well.

Sandra Drzymalska in the film. (Photo via IMDb)

Meanwhile, Mr. Car and the Knights Templar stars Mateusz Janicki as the fearless art historian. He is known for his performances in Strazacy (2015), Pierwsza milosc (2004), and Naznaczony (2009).

The other cast members are Pan Samochodzik, Sandra Drzymalska, Przemyslaw Bluszcz, Ewa Blaszczyk, and Adam Ferency, among others.

