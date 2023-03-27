Where is Oliver Steele from? Meet the American Idol season 21 contestant as he auditions in episode 6

American Idol season 21 is set to release another episode this week. The upcoming segment will feature the final batch of singers as they audition to make it to the next round.

One of the contestants set to appear in the upcoming episode is Oliver Steele, who was born in Michigan and grew up in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. The 24-year-old singer is currently working on his debut album, according to his website, Breedlove Guitars.

Oliver Steele to sing Change the World and In My Life for American Idol season 21 audition

His page states that the singer grew up in a “diverse” family and has been surrounded by music his entire life. The 24-year-old singer and songwriter was raised by a guitar player, Toby Steele, who inspired Oliver by filling his head with stories of “collaborating with legendary musicians.”

His website stated:

"Oliver has begun to work with some of the top-notch artists and musicians in the Nashville area, including The Pitch Meeting band. Oliver is currently working on his debut album and astounding audiences at local venues in and around Nashville."

The American Idol season 21 contestant’s bio further added that he brings “soulful and powerful vocals” paired with “soft-spoken honesty” and “raw emotions” to every performance.

The singer’s biggest inspiration is Jack Johnson. Oliver stated that his music and message spoke deeply to him as a child and that the musician also influenced the way he performs, plays, and writes.

While in a conversation with RutherfordSource, the contestant revealed that this is not the first time he has auditioned to be on the show. He mentioned that the upcoming audition will be his fourth or fifth attempt. However, this marks the first time he’s made it to the judges’ panel.

He further revealed that during Sunday’s episode, he will be singing two songs, Change the World and In My Life. He stated that Change the World was his favorite song that his father performed.

Four weeks ago, the singer posted a sneak peek of his audition with a clip of Luke Bryan complimenting his performance. During the clip, the Country Girl singer stated that he believes that Oliver can make it to the finale based on his audition tape.

The March 26, 2023 episode of American Idol season 21 will also see the following contestants audition:

Sierra Harris from Newburyport, Massachusetts

Sarah Michele Maccar from Carrollton, Georgia

Phil Kane from Pawshuka, Oklahoma

Isaac Brown from Los Angeles, California

Mikenley Brown from New Castle, Indiana

Keya Stewart from Los Angeles, California

Carolina Baran from Algonquin, Illinois

Jayna Brown from Maryland

Fire Wilmore from Lawton, Oklahoma

Elise Kristine from Issaquah, Washington

Cameron Osterloh from Ocala, Florida

Brooklyn Stafford from Brooklyn, New York

Former contestants set to return as mentors

Starting next week, new mentors will appear on American Idol to help contestants with their choice of songs, their performances, and more to ensure that their time on the show is more memorable than ever. Set to appear on the show as mentors are the following former contestants:

Justin Guarini

Clay Aiken

Jordin Sparks

David Archuleta

Phillips Phillips

Catie Turner

Noah Thompson

Tune in on Sunday, March 26, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of American Idol season 21.

