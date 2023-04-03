Where did Olivia and Maxwell meet? Love Island 2023 stars have gone their separate ways

Love Island 2023 ended recently and it saw many cast members leave the villa together and in love. One of the couples who met on the show and had undeniable chemistry was Olivia and Maxwell. However, the couple has since broken up, and while Olivia initially denied rumors about the couple's split, they have officially called it quits.

Olivia was one of the initial contestants to enter the South African villa and Maxwell was a Casa Amor bombshell who stole her heart. She and Maxwell were eliminated just ahead of the finale. Before her relationship with Maxwell, Olivia was linked to Tom but found herself in a love triangle involving Zara.

Episodes of the ITV show can be streamed online on ITV2.

Love Island 2023 couple Olivia and Maxwell part ways

Love Island UK season 9 recently wrapped up airing and viewers saw multiple couples form during the show. While some ended their romance while filming, others decided to give love a shot in real life.

One such couple was 27-year-old TV actress Olivia Hawkins and 23-year-old Maxwell Samuda, a Casa Amor bombshell. Olivia and Maxwell met while on the reality dating show and carried their relationship on beyond the show.

The two were rumored to have broken up recently, but Olivia denied the allegations at the time and said that they were "literally fine." During her appearance on the Not My Bag podcast, the Love Island 2023 cast member denied splitting up with Maxwell.

She said that while they have been rumors that they split up, they were "literally fine." The Love Island contestant added:

"We’re realy good, cool calm collected, he’s a good guy and he treats me nice."

Olivia Hawkins also appeared on Fancy a Chat and spoke about her appearance on the show and the drama in it. She also briefly addressed her relationship and said that there was potential there. Olivia said that things were so different in the villa compared to real life and the “feelings are so intense.”

She added:

"Coming out, it’s just you know finding ourselves again and the distance and making that work."

Maxwell Samura is currently vacationing in Mexico and his ex-girlfriend said that he’s having a great time and that things were going well between the two.

She added that she hasn’t felt the pressure to become a couple on the outside and is unwilling to drive straight in. She noted that she wants to experience things on the outside, and “go on normal dates.”

She added that she didn't want to put a label on their relationship right away.

However, not too long after her appearance, the two split up as they "naturally drifted apart," as reported by The Sun. An anonymous source told the publication that they had fun while it lasted and there are no hard feelings between the two.

Olivia opens up about her time on the show during the Fancy a Chat? podcast

The Love Island UK season 9 contestant Olivia Hawkins recently appeared on Fancy a Chat? where she opened up about her time on the show. She added that she was initially supposed to enter the villa as a bombshell and wasn’t told about being an “original” cast member until a week before filming started.

The Love Island contestant added that she preferred being an original cast member as opposed to entering the villa as a bombshell because the connections were already formed at that point.

Olivia added that once they took the Love Island contestants’ phones away, she was on lockdown for a week ahead of filming. The contestants were given chauffeurs during the time and Olivia stated that hers was around her mother’s age and it felt like she had a “mother figure” there with her.

