Where are original Love Boat cast now? OG stars to join CBS new show The Real Love Boat

The original ABC comedy, The Love Boat, is being rebooted into a CBS reality dating competition, The Real Love Boat, set to be released on October 5, 2022. Hosted by Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn, the show features 12 singles who will participate in various challenges and have the opportunity to find the love of their life through the show.

Some of the OG cast members of the iconic comedy series are set to appear on the CBS show. The escapist television series ran on ABC from 1977-1986 and was centered around a luxury passenger cruise ship and its crew members. The legendary hour-long sitcom starred new guest actors every week alongside interesting storylines.

Cast members of the OG show included Gavin MacLeod (Capt. Merrill Stubing), Bernie Kopell (Dr. Adam Bricker), Fred Grandy (Burl 'Gopher' Smith), Ted Lange (Isaac Washington), Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing), Ted McGinley (Henry Harper), and Lauren Tewes (Julie McCoy).

More on The Love Boat cast members and what they are up to now

As the cast members of the OG show The Love Boat make an appearance on CBS' The Real Love Boat, it is only fitting to see where the legendary characters are now. Keep reading to find out what the OG cast is up to.

1) Gavin MacLeod (Capt. Merrill Stubing)

Gavin began his acting career in 1957 after serving in the US Air Force. His first film roles included the prison drama I Want to Live!, and Operation Petticoat. He then appeared in other shows and films, namely McHale’s Navy, and The Sand Pebbles. In 1970's, he played the iconic Murray Slaughter on Mary Tyler Moore Show, for which he received two Golden Globe nominations.

In 2013, Gavin released his memoir, This Is Your Captain Speaking: My Fantastic Voyage Through Hollywood, Faith & Life. The star passed away due to a prolonged period of ill health on May 29, 2021.

2) Bernie Kopell (Dr. Adam Bricker)

Bernie was a well-known face on TV and had already appeared on television programs like Get Smart and Bewtiched before being cast on The Love Boat. Although he starred in only 250 episodes of the legendary show, he became a popular face for the same.

His television appearances include The Last Sharknado: It's About Time, Arrested Development, Raising Hope, Superstore, Silicon Valley, and Monk. His last venture was on eight episodes of CBS sitcom B Positive.

3) Fred Grandy (Burl 'Gopher' Smith)

Fred worked as an aide to Representative Wiley Mayne before becoming an actor. Before appearing on the iconic ABC sitcom, he appeared on the sitcom Maude and the film Monster Squad. He took a hiatus from acting after the series ended in 1986 but jumped back into acting with a recurring role in season three of The Mindy Project in 2014.

Fred also hosted a morning radio talk show, The Grandy Group, in Washington, DC. He was also a member of the United States House of Representatives in 1986 and served four terms before deciding not to run in 1995. The star was last seen in a 2020 episode of the Showtime comedy Moonbase 8.

4) Ted Lange (Isaac Washington)

Ted began his acting career in 1972 and appeared on shows like That’s My Mama and Mr. T and Tina. He also wrote the screenplay for Passing Through and went on to write six episodes of The Love Boat, even directing 12. Other directorial works include The New Gidget, Players at the Poker Palace, Mr. Box Office, and The First Family.

5) Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing)

Jill boarded The Love Boat midway through the third season. The sitcom paved the way for many career opportunities for the star. She bagged a legendary role in the 1980 spoof Airplane!. However, in 1999, she stopped acting and started working as an investigative producer at a Los Angeles television station.

She returned to the acting scene in 2012 in the horror film 6 Degrees of Hell. She was last seen in the 2017 movie Take It From the Top, directed by The Love Boat’s very own Ted Lange.

6) Ted McGinley (Henry Harper)

Ted was cast on The Love Boat following decades of acting experience in shows and films, including Happy Days, Dynasty, and Young Doctors in Love. His other works include a major role in the sitcom The Baxters and a guest appearance on the sitcom Mom. Other works include Mad Men, Transformers: Robots in Disguise, Family Guy, Do You Believe? and Pearl Harbor.

7) Lauren Tewes (Julie McCoy)

Lauren was cast the day before the third Love Boat pilot was shot, but after struggling with a rather public cocaine addiction, she was replaced in Season 7. However, she bounced back and was recognized for her voiceover work in video games, including Police Quest: SWAT 2, Freddi Fish 3, Putt-Putt Travels Through Time, Pajama Sam 3, and The X-Files Game.

CBS' The Real Love Boat is inspired by the scripted version of The Love Boat. The dating competition is produced by Eureka Productions and Buster Productions. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Eden Gaha, and Jay Bienstock are the executive producers for Eureka.

Catch the season premiere of The Real Love Boat this Wednesday at 8 pm on CBS.

