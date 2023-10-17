Where is Our Flag Means Death filmed? Every major location revealed

Those following the rollicking adventures of Our Flag Means Death might be wondering about where this pirate-packed series was filmed. This comedy series, starring Fred Armisen, Leslie Jones, and Taika Waititi, combines historical swashbuckling with some essentially modern humor, creating a uniquely entertaining and hilarious experience.

The first season of Our Flag Means Death was primarily filmed in California, a surprising choice given the show's maritime theme. The team behind the series transformed various Californian locations into the high seas and pirate escapades.

The iconic Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, served as the primary backdrop for the series. From June to September 2021, Taika and the other members of the cast and crew were hard at work in various locations across the state.

Additional scenes were filmed in Glendora, California, providing diverse and picturesque locations that lent depth to the pirate-themed series.

While it may seem unusual that a series revolving around pirates didn't utilize coastal locations, the creative team's choice to film in California allowed them to access a variety of settings within the state. This decision facilitated both the production process and the show's unique interpretation of the pirate genre.

Where was Our Flag Means Death season 2 filmed?

Taika Waititi in Our Flag Means Death (Image via HBO Max)

Season 2 of the show, in stark contrast to season 1, took a different approach, opting for on-location filming in the breathtaking landscapes of New Zealand. The decision to film in New Zealand was a game-changer and added a fresh layer of authenticity to the series. The picturesque locations used in Season 2 included Piha Beach, with its stunning black sand beaches, providing an ideal backdrop for the pirate-themed series. The Waitakere Ranges, known for their lush native forests, added a sense of adventure and mystique to the show's scenes.

Mercer Bay Loop presented a dramatic coastal landscape, allowing the crew to capture the spirit of high-seas adventures, while the Bay of Islands offered breathtaking vistas and played a pivotal role in bringing the high-seas adventures to life. Another picturesque location, Paihia, provided the series with scenic beauty and historical charm, and Howick Historical Village added an authentic touch to the historical aspects of the show, creating a rich and immersive setting.

Te Henga, also known as Bethell's Beach, contributed to the visual appeal of the series, transporting viewers to a world of pirates and adventure. The serene and reflective waters of Lake Wainamu, also in Te Henga, complemented the variety of landscapes used in Season 2.

These New Zealand locations not only served as great filming spots, but have also become popular tourist destinations, reflecting the scenic beauty and diverse landscapes that the country has to offer. Our Flag Means Death bridges the gap between two worlds, with Season 1 taking place in California and Season 2 unfolding in the mesmerizing landscapes of New Zealand.

Apart from the California filming locations of Our Flag Means Death, there are other picturesque settings featured in the series and its trailer. This decision to film in two distinct locations allowed the series to create a rich and immersive pirate-themed world. While Season 1 brought a unique interpretation of pirate life to California, Season 2 delved into the untamed beauty of New Zealand, showcasing its stunning natural settings.

Final thoughts

Our Flag Means Death showcases New Zealand's natural beauty, from black sand beaches to lush native forests, making them ideal for a pirate-themed series that blends the past with the present. Whether you're captivated by the swashbuckling tales or the scenic beauty, the series takes viewers on an exciting journey, making the best of both California's creative studios and New Zealand's breathtaking landscapes.

So, set sail with the crew of Our Flag Means Death and explore the diverse locations that bring this pirate adventure to life.