Where did Robin Windsor work? Details about Strictly Come Dancing star's final trip weeks before death explored

After the untimely passing of Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor, questions linger about the final moments of his life, including where he spent his time leading up to his tragic demise.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, Windsor died at 44 on Tuesday morning, February 20, 2024, he was in Cape Town for holidays. However, just two weeks before his demise, Windsor made a teary call to his friend, as reported in The Mirror.

Reportedly, Windsor was not ready to go back home to London. However, in his final weeks, the dancer shared snaps of his new job as a performer on a luxurious cruise, which took him to Madagascar and Mozambique, as seen in The Mirror.

On January 27, 2024, Robin Windsor posted a picture of his trip, captioning it as this place is a distraction, suggesting that he was distracting himself from his home, London, as seen in the publication. In the post, he wrote:

"This place is the distraction of all distractions."

Robin Windsor, an English ballroom dancer, was famous for appearing in the BBC television series Strictly Come Dancing. Also, he founded a dance company, Burn The Floor, in 1997.

Details of Robin Windsor's last work and travels amid demise

An English professional Latin and Ballroom dancer, Robin Windsor, passed away on Tuesday morning, February 20, 2024. As seen in The Mirror, Windsor was found dead in his London hotel room.

Reportedly, in the publication, Windsor's friend revealed that two weeks before, Windsor called him on New Year with a teary and broken voice, and where Windsor told him that he was not ready to go back to London. The publication reads:

"He kept saying that something had happened over New Year, but he wouldn't say what it was. He sounded absolutely traumatised – whatever had happened must have been truly awful."

Kristina Rihanoff, former Strictly Come Dancing professional, also revealed that Robin Windsor was struggling with mental health and often had suicidal thoughts. Have a look at her tweet:

The dancer spent his final weeks on a luxury cruise as a dance performer and went to Madagascar and Mozambique, as seen in the publication. He kept sharing moments and trips with his fans. However, in his Instagram posts, he hinted at his struggles as on January 4, 2024, he posted:

"Big shout out and love to everyone who's reached out and checked in the last week. Sorry, I have not replied. It's been a bit of a trying time, and things are looking up."

Moreover, on January 14, 2024, a month before he was found dead in London, as reported, he posted a cryptic post, later deleted:

"Remember, when something goes wrong in the circus, they send in the clowns to distract the audience. Well, something has gone very wrong with this circus, and the clowns are everywhere."

Robin Windsor appeared on the BBC Strictly Come Dancing series from 2010 to 2013. However, due to his slipped disc, he was paralyzed for four days. In 2014, he made a remarkable entry with Aljaž Škorjanec and presented Strictly's first-ever same-gender dance, as seen in The Independent. As per the publication, the reason for his demise is unknown.

