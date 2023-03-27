Where is Rosie Seabrook now? Love Island star claims she and Casey O'Gorman “barely spoke” after leaving the villa

Love Island UK season 9 recently wrapped up and saw multiple couples leave the show together. While there have been success stories with several couples confirming that they’re still together, there are some who have broken up, like Rosie and Casey.

Casey took to social media during an Instagram Q&A to state that the two are still friends and that life outside the villa is very different. However, fans were waiting to hear Rosie's point of view. The reality star, who is now back in the UK, took to YouTube to answer some much-asked questions about her equation with Casey as she revealed the duo "barely spoke" after leaving the villa.

Casie opens up about her relationship with Casey outside Love Island season 9

The Love Island 2023 contestant recently took to social media to give her fans an opportunity to ask her questions that they wanted answers to and later compiled her answers in a YouTube video. In the video, she addressed questions about her on-screen romance with Casey O’Gorman and their equation after leaving the show.

In the clip, Rosie Seabrook clarified that while the two were coupled up during the show, it was really early and feelings were not involved. She added that even though they spent some time in South Africa after being eliminated, they did not spend much time together later. She assumed this was because they had just gotten their phones back after weeks of being disconnected from friends and family. She further revealed that the two didn’t talk much after coming back to the UK either.

She added:

"I mean we barely spoke if I’m honest."

The Love Island season 9 contestant added that she reached out to Casey but she never really heard back from him and that he didn’t make an effort after the show ended. While in the villa, Rosie had often wondered if their relationship was one-sided and her doubts cleared up once they returned to real life.

She said:

"So yes, that is basically the situation wrapped up but yes, nothing romantically will be happening going forward."

The reality star was further asked about her equation with Keenan and whether she regrets not coupling up with him during the show. She stated that she does regret it and that she thought he was attractive since the first day she met him.

She added:

"We actually met before we went into the villa. We did some filming for After Sun and things like that together so we did actually meet before about two or three times and I really did fancy him."

The Love Island late arrival stated that since they both entered the show as bombshells, they went their separate ways and didn’t spend time getting to know one another. Rosie added that they built a “really solid friendship” and that Keenan was probably the closest person to her during her time in the villa.

She stated that Keenan got the “go-ahead” from the procedures to get to know her better, but she didn’t. However, when they spoke on the terrace in one of the episodes, they both knew they found each other attractive.

All the episodes of Love Island season 9 are currently available to stream on ITV2 and ITVX.

