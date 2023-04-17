Shanterrica Madden, a freshman at Middle Tennessee State University, fatally stabbed her star basketball player flatmate Tina Stewart during a heated argument on March 2, 2011. Both women lived together in an off-campus apartment and often disputed over things. But on that unfortunate day, tensions between them peaked after Stewart called the apartment authorities on Madden for smoking marijuana.

Madden later claimed she stabbed Stewart in an act of self-defense after the latter pushed her to the ground and tried to beat her in the head. Using statements from witnesses, including the victim's boyfriend and the accused's friend who was in the house at the time, Madden was proven guilty on a second-degree murder charge and for tampering with evidence.

Reports state that Shanterrica Madden is currently serving a combined 29-year prison sentence at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.

This week's Mean Girl Murders episode will discuss Tina Stewart's tragic death and the legacy she left behind as an honored player for the Lady Raiders basketball team. The episode, Clash of the Coeds, airs on Monday, April 17, at 9:00 pm ET on ID. The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads as:

"College junior Tina Stewart and freshman Shanterrica Madden couldn't be more different, but when the roommates channel their inner mean girls, things get out of hand and only one girl is left standing."

Shanterrica Madden was handed two consecutive sentences in flatmate Tina Stewart's stabbing death

In May 2012, a jury deliberated for about two hours before convicting Shanterrica Madden, aged 19, the roommate of Middle Tennessee State University basketball player Tina Stewart, of second-degree murder in the star's March 2, 2011, stabbing death.

The two shared an off-campus apartment in Murfreesboro where Madden fatally stabbed 21-year-old Stewart during a physical altercation. She was also convicted of tampering with evidence for trying to dispose of the murder weapon afterwards.

According to ESPN, Rutherford County Circuit Court Judge Don Ash handed Shanterrica Madden, a Memphis native, 25 years in prison for a second-degree murder charge and four years for tampering with evidence. Both sentences are to be served consecutively.

Madden is now serving a lengthy sentence of 29 years combined at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning, Lauderdale County, and will be eligible for parole in October 2034.

During her 2012 trial, Shanterrica Madden admitted to stabbing Tina Stewart in the chest in an act of self-dense

Shanterrica Madden reportedly exhibited little emotion upon the announcement of the the verdict. She had earlier admitted to stabbing Tina Stewart, but justified it by claiming that she acted in self defense against her bigger and more athletic roommate. Although both the roommates were both from Memphis, they didn't know each other until they were assigned to the same apartment.

During the trial, the prosecution contended for first-degree murder, claiming Madden's actions were deliberate and malicious after Stewart reported her roommate to the apartment authorities for allegedly smoking marijuana inside the apartment.

Stewart, a 21-year-old veteran on MTSU's Lady Raiders basketball team, was preparing for the Sun Belt Conference tournament at the time of the incident and was concerned that her flatmate's smoking might get her kicked off the team or her scholarship revoked.

Madden made a final argument stating that they both got physical in Stewart's bedroom when the basketball player began hitting her and that she only defended herself with a knife she found on the victim's bed.

The prosecution argued that Shanterrica Madden's self-defense claim was "not credible"

Prosecutors, however, presented testimony and evidence that showed that Shanterrica Madden didn't try to help Tina Stewart after stabbing her. Instead, she tried to conceal the crime and sent misleading messages from her dying flatmate's phone.

Assistant District Attorney Paul Newman maintained that Madden's argument, claiming self-defense was "not credible" given that she herself admitted, on the stand, to having done nothing to help Tina Stewart after the stabbing.

Stewart was found by her boyfriend, who discovered her barely clinging to life and called for help. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. An autopsy determined that the 21-year-old died from a stab wound to the chest that struck a major artery in her heart and pierced one of her lungs.

Learn more about the case on Mean Girl Murders this Monday, April 17, at 9:00 pm ET on ID.

