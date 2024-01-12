Where are Si-eun and Min-woo from Single's Inferno now? Relationship updates

The final episodes of the smash-hit reality show Single's Inferno season 3 were released on Netflix on January 9, 2024. The show featured a group of Korean singletons left deserted on an island in search of love. The participants could only escape for date nights as they aimed to arrive at the new island paradise together.

Super Junior member Kyuhyun, comedian Hong Jin-Kyung, YouTuber Dex, and actress Lee Da-hee served as the hosts of the series this time.

In season 3, four couples found their soulmates and left the island hand-in-hand, Si-eun and Min-woo being one of them. The pair fell in love the moment they laid eyes on each other on the show, thereby becoming one of the fan favorites.

They stayed together throughout Single's Inferno season 3 and have maintained a close association with each other even after the show.

Where are Si-eun and Min-woo from Single's Inferno now?

Si-eun and Min-woo haven’t outwardly posted about their relationship status on social media, but fans have witnessed the duo frequently re-sharing their coupling fan edits on Instagram. One of their stories hailed the pair as “The K-drama couple we needed." It seems Si-eun and Min-woo are keeping their romantic lives away from the limelight after appearing on the dating reality show.

However, what’s stealing the limelight is their frequent appearances in each other’s comment section. On January 11, Min-woo shared a shoutout post for the makers of Single's Inferno 3 for allowing him to create unforgettable memories with the cast members. He wrote:

“Although the broadcast is over, I hope our relationship will go on. Everyone has worked so hard and I will show you a lot of good work in the future.”

His Single's Inferno ladylove dropped words of encouragement for him in the comment section. She used a bunny emoticon to express her support and wrote:

“Minwoo, good job.”

Likewise, Min-woo also responded to a fun reel video that Si-eun shared alongside all the cast members of the show. Si-eun expressed:

"All 12 of you are precious and loved by me. Rooting for you all the way forward."

As soon as the post caught the attention of Min-woo, he replied:

“It makes me feel good when I listen to music (of the post), Si-eun.”

Viewers have been rooting for the couple ever since their stint on the show, and now their social media banter has only left them wanting for more.

What happened to Si-eun and Min-woo on Single’s Inferno?

The duo were quite introverted and reserved by nature, which made them quite compatible on the show. Notably, they are the only couple who did not go to paradise together but understood each other through minimal conversations.

In the last episode of Single’s Inferno 3, Si-eun was given a choice between Choi Min-woo and Son Won-ik, and fans already knew she would pick Min-woo.

In a romantic scene, he stepped forward and took her hands in his as the pair left the island together. The final moment also saw Min-woo compliment Si-eun, saying that she looked like a princess.

Contestants Son Won-ik, Cho Min-ji, Yun Ha-bin, and Yun Ha-jeong couldn’t find their soulmates and were left alone in the end. All eleven episodes of Single's Inferno season 3 are available to stream on Netflix. Those interested can also watch the past two seasons of the show on the OTT giant.