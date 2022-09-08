Where did the Silvan Elves come from? Origins explored ahead of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 

The third episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be dropped on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 9, 2022. With the first two episodes establishing the central plot and the main characters, fans will be looking forward to more action in the upcoming episodes.

While the series boasts a number of interesting characters, one of the most fascinating characters on the show is Arondir, a Silvan Elf who falls in love with a human healer. The Silvan Elves are descendants of Lenwë's followers and are known for their extraordinary battle skills. Ahead of the premiere of episode 3, read on to learn more about the origins of the Silvan Elves.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power -The Silvan Elves' origin and other details explored

Silvan Elves belong to the Nandor community and are of Telerin descent. Their ancestors were followers of Lenwë, founder of the Nandor community. They are basically a group of Elves who settled in the forests around the Misty Mountains after deciding to refrain from taking part in the Great Journey.

They eventually became scattered across the region over several years, with many of the Dark Elves—known as Avari—also blending in with their community. As per Fandom, the Silvan Elves were ''hardly distinguishable'' from Avari and often lived harmoniously with them.

The Silvan Elves' language evolved extensively with time. Their language had some connections and similarities with the Sindar and Noldor. However, ultimately, their native language was barely spoken as the majority spoke Sindarin by the Third Age.

One of the most well-known traits of the Silvan Elves is their extraordinary ability in combat, along with a deep understanding of forests and the rural areas, where they've lived all their lives. In one of the Hobbit films, Martin Freeman's Bilbo Baggins describes Silvan Elves as ''less wise'' and ''more dangerous'' than the High Elves.

Silvans who belong to Mirkwood have a complicated equation with Dwarves and do not trust them. Among the Noldor and the Sindar Elves, the Silvan Elves are considered to be the least culturally sophisticated group, and they haven't made much progress in terms of technology, civilization, and spirituality.

More details about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plot

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set centuries prior to the events depicted in The Hobbit and the LOTR movies. The first two episodes of the show introduced the characters and the setting. One of the major plotlines involves Galadriel, who's hellbent on killing Sauron, who's responsible for the death of Galadriel's brother, Finrod.

There are many new characters waiting to be explored in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and viewers can look forward to a visually rich, character-driven series that does complete justice to the iconic franchise. The official synopsis of the series, as per Amazon Prime Video, states:

''Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.''

The third episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 9, 2022.

