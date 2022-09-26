Where was Sonny Barger from? Cause of death revealed as 7,000 people attend Hells Angel leader’s funeral

Ralph Hubert Sonny Barger, Jr. was an American outlaw biker, author, and actor who lived from October 8, 1938, until June 29, 2022.

The 83-year-old Modesto native was a founding member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club chapter in Oakland, California. He wrote five books and had movie and television appearances.

Sonny Barger, who was raised by his grandmother, was said to be expelled from school for punching and kicking teachers and other kids. Later, he worked at a grocery shop and then joined the army, where he served for 14 months before being released.

Between 1960 and 1965, Sonny Barger operated machines but was dismissed for being absent. His legal problems began in 1963 when he was detained for marijuana possession. Then in 1965 and 1966, he was again detained for assault with a lethal weapon.

After the Oakland Panthers - his former motorcycle club, which was disbanded in 1957 - he moved to the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels. Each gang member wore the unmistakable skull patch on their biker jackets, making them easily recognized.

Even today, the Hells Angels are still a growing concern. According to the Justice Department, the Hells Angels is a criminal organization with a history of drug trafficking, murders, and other crimes.

Rebecca @MrsMZ2u Funeral for Sonny Barger this weekend in Stockton. He founded the Oakland chapter of Hells Angels in ‘57. Rumors of 8,000 bikers there or on route. BONUS: there’s a GUN SHOW and car show same town. Surrounding towns have tripled police forces for the weekend Funeral for Sonny Barger this weekend in Stockton. He founded the Oakland chapter of Hells Angels in ‘57. Rumors of 8,000 bikers there or on route. BONUS: there’s a GUN SHOW and car show same town. Surrounding towns have tripled police forces for the weekend https://t.co/irzbIim8jW

According to the biker club's official website, there are currently 467 charters in 59 different nations. Before Barger's death in June, his estimated net worth was $500,000 (or roughly £400,000), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Due to his notoriety, Sonny Barger was able to produce books and make movie appearances.

How did Sonny Barger die?

According to Barger's Facebook page, he passed away after suffering from cancer with his wife and other family members present with him. He wrote:

“If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone. I’ve asked that this note be posted immediately after my passing. I’ve lived a long and good life filled with adventure. And I’ve had the privilege to be part of an amazing club.

“Although I’ve had a public persona for decades, i’ve mostly enjoyed special time with my club brothers, my family, and close friends. Please know that I passed peacefully after a brief battle with cancer."

Sonny Barger continued,

“But also know that in the end, I was surrounded by what really matters: My wife, Zorana, as well as my loved ones. Keep your head up high, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor.”

When was Sonny Barger's funeral?

According to reports, about 7,000 people gathered at the 99 Speedway on North Wilson Way on Saturday, September 24, to attend Barger's funeral between 2 and 8 pm.

The day before Barger's funeral, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office had warned that the event could become dangerous.

Pat Withrow, a local sheriff stated,

"I made it clear we did everything to stop this from happening."

Withrow claimed that the service cost his agency $400,000 and that the California Highway Patrol and dozens of other organizations collectively spent millions of dollars securing the neighborhood. Withrow stated that they were worried about what would happen when the funeral concludes.

