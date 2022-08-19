How to get a Motorcycle Club in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises will give newer players a financial incentive to buy a Motorcycle Clubhouse this week.

Players can get a 40% weekly discount on this property. However, they only have until August 24, so they better act fast.

Motorcycle Clubs are a fun and interactive way to play the game in groups of eight. MC presidents might be rough around the edges compared to CEOs and VIPs, but they're still as tough as nails. Players will rule the road with their leather biker jackets and custom motorcycles.

Of course, everybody has to pay their dues when running a club in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. This is the perfect business for team leaders who value coordination and communication.

12 clubhouses available from Los Santos to Blaine County in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

First off, players will need to be in Free Mode. With the latest update from GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, it doesn't matter if players are in a solo or public lobby. They just need to pull up their phone, click on their web browser, and look for the Maze Bank Foreclosures website.

There are 12 clubhouses from Los Santos to Blaine County, with prices ranging from $200,000 to $495,000. Players can also spend more on business upgrades and renovations. Warehouses are considered a basic necessity since that's where players will be making a lot of money.

At the very least, the base property is among the cheapest in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. By comparison, the Executive Office costs over a million dollars. Unless a beginner player is using the Career Builder, it's more cost-efficient to get a Motorcycle Club.

Players can now register as an MC president

Success in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises is based on hierarchy. If the player isn't a CEO, VIP, or MC president, they will be severely limited in their options. By registering as MC president in the Interaction Menu, players can buy and sell various stocks in their businesses.

The Interaction Menu will play a critical role when it comes to Motorcycle Clubs. This is where players can invite other prospects into their club. The maximum capacity is eight, so players need to keep that in mind.

MC presidents can do anything a CEO or VIP can do. This includes performing specific heists and running other businesses.

Motorcycle Club features

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises offers several different activities for MC Presidents. A few of them are also exclusive to biker gangs.

Here are a few examples of what players can expect with this property:

Players can buy five different warehouses with the Open Road network

They can challenge rival player organizations to deathmatches

Players have special abilities depending on their rank within the club

They can fulfill contract missions for extra cash and RP

Players can perform various challenges

As previously stated, there is a lot to do in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Players have so many ways of making a lot of money in the game.

Motorcycle Clubhouses are built on players' blood, sweat, and tears. However, if they work hard enough, their efforts will pay off handsomely.

