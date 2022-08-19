Weekly discounts for GTA Online Criminal Enterprises (August 18-24)

The recently released Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online is now offering discounts of 40-50% on several vehicles, along with good deals on Biker Clubhouses.

From today until August 24, players can save hundreds of thousands of dollars if they purchase their favorite vehicles. They simply need to know where to look in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

If the player has enough garage space, they should consider which of the currently discounted vehicles are right for them. Furthermore, the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update has made it easier than ever for players to start a Motorcycle Club.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Players should take advantage of weekly discounts in GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises update

Now is a good time to invest in Biker Clubhouses

Every week or so, GTA Online alternates between which business gets the most focus. If the player hasn't become an MC President yet, now is a great time to start with the discounts currently available:

Biker Clubhouses - 40%

- 40% Biker Jackets - 50%

Biker Clubhouses are some of the cheaper properties in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises and this week's discounts make them even more affordable.

For instance, the Sandy Shores Clubhouse is considered the cheapest at $210,000. With a 40% discount, that price goes down to $126,000. In comparison, the Hawick Clubhouse is the most expensive at $495,000. For the rest of this week, it now costs $297,000.

Several other vehicles are also 40-50% off

GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises update has provided players with a wide range of discounted cars. If purchased now, players will these vehicles at 40% off:

Benefactor Glendale - 40% off

- 40% off Declasse Impaler - 40% off

- 40% off Karin Sultan Classic - 40% off

- 40% off Willard Faction Custom - 40% off

Here's a comparison between their discounted prices and their normal costs:

Benefactor Glendale is now worth $120,000 instead of $200,000

is now worth $120,000 instead of $200,000 Declasse Impaler is now worth $199,101 instead of $331,835

is now worth $199,101 instead of $331,835 Karin Sultan Classic is now worth $1,030,800 instead of $1,718,000

is now worth $1,030,800 instead of $1,718,000 Willard Faction Custom is now worth $201,000 instead of $335,000

Keep in mind that the Faction Custom must be converted at Benny's Original Motor Works. The regular Faction only costs $36,000 from the same location. On that note, here are this week's vehicles with a 50% discount:

Ocelot Pariah - 50% off

- 50% off Pegassi Vortex - 50% off

Here's what players can save with these price reductions:

Ocelot Pariah is now worth $710,000 instead of $1,420,000

is now worth $710,000 instead of $1,420,000 Pegassi Vortex is now worth $178,000 instead of $356,000

Clearly, this is the best time for players to get the Ocelot Pariah as they will save more than half a million dollars if they purchase it this week. This vehicle is very useful for specific races and players should definitely consider giving it a quick look.

Where to buy everything

Players can start working on their biker operations if they perform the following actions in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises:

Biker Clubhouses can be purchased at the Maze Bank Foreclosures website

can be purchased at the Maze Bank Foreclosures website Biker Jackets can be found in clothing stores

In the meantime, they can also look for vehicles available at 40% off this week, just as long as they visit the following websites:

Benefactor Glendale can be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos, Benny's Original Motor Works, and Arena War

can be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos, Benny's Original Motor Works, and Arena War Declasse Impaler can be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos and Arena War

can be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos and Arena War Karin Sultan Classic can be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos

can be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos Willard Faction Custom can be found at Benny's Original Motor Works

Finally, here's where players can find vehicles at 50% off this week:

Ocelot Pariah can be found at Legendary Motorsport

can be found at Legendary Motorsport Pegassi Vortex can be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises will continue offering these special deals until August 24, so interested players should act quickly.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S