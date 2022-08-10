GTA Online beginner’s guide: How to register as CEO or VIP

Becoming a CEO or VIP is crucial for a great deal of content in GTA Online. Hence, learning how to register as one is necessary for every player. Signing up to become either a CEO or a VIP is easy, although there are some minor differences to note.

First off, becoming a CEO requires the player to own an office. Any office will do, but the cheapest one costs $1,000,000. By comparison, becoming a VIP only requires them to have at least $50,000 in their bank account. It doesn't cost $50,000 to become one, but it's a figure used by the game to check if players qualify for this role.

How beginners can become a CEO or VIP in GTA Online

Everything is done through the Interaction Menu (Image via Rockstar Games)

Everything related to this beginner guide is done via the Interaction Menu. PC players can press 'M' to see it, while the PS5 faithful can hold the touchpad. Xbox Series X|S owners simply need to hold the view button. Eventually, they should see something similar to what is shown above.

Then start your Organization here (Image via Rockstar Games)

Now do the following:

Select SecuroServ. Select Start an Organization. Name the Organization, if necessary.

This method will work for players who already own an office. Those who don't will see something similar to the following image.

Soon-to-be VIPs will see this (Image via Rockstar Games)

The VIP status only lasts for four hours and has fewer benefits compared to a CEO in GTA Online. However, players can still do all of the bare basics as one. Keep in mind that GTA Online enthusiasts can register their Organization anywhere on the map.

Players will have to restart their Organization whenever they restart their game. Alternatively, one can dismiss their Organization through the Interaction Menu in case they want to take care of Motorcycle Club activities.

With that out of the way, it's worth looking at some related tips that might help beginners.

Minor tips for GTA Online beginners

Select "Snacks" to see this option (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anybody who owns an office can talk to their assistant about a variety of topics. However, the most important one that a beginner might overlook is the ability to acquire free snacks. It's much simpler than buying snacks from a convenience store, especially since one can stockpile from zero snacks to a full inventory in a few seconds here.

Meanwhile, VIPs don't get this benefit for the sole reason that they must own an office, which is a prerequisite for them to become a CEO in GTA Online. It's also worth noting that every relevant task in an Organization (such as Sell Missions) can be done in an Invite Only Session after The Criminal Enterprises update.

Beginners should also know that most activities can be done if they're the only member of their Organization. Hence, it isn't necessary to recruit people except for a few minor missions that require multiple personnel.

