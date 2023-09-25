Where does Sophia Loren live? Net worth, kids and all about the film legend amid recent hospitalization over fractures

Sophia Loren, 89, had to be hospitalized recently after she fell at her residence in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 24, 2023. According to People, she fell in her bathroom, leading to a few fractures in her femur and hip. The news was also confirmed by her agent, Andrea Giusti.

Loren underwent surgery on Monday, and her sons Carlo Jr. and Edoardo have been beside her at the hospital.

Details related to Sophia's fall were also revealed in an Instagram post shared on the official page of the Sophia Loren Restaurant. It stated, after being translated into English, that Loren's recovery is going to take some time. The post also mentioned:

"Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon. The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery. #sophialoren @sophialorenrestaurant."

Sophia Loren has earned a lot from her successful career as an actress

Sophia Loren has earned a lot from her career as an actress (Image via TimeForAFilm/X)

Sophia Loren started her career as a participant in various beauty pageants. She later pursued her career as an actress, and this has helped her earn a net worth of $150 million, as revealed by CelebrityNetWorth.

Apart from being an actress, Loren also has a huge art collection that features pieces by Picasso, Renoir, Francis Bacon, Salvado Dalí, and others. She even got the title of Miss Elegance during the 1950s and was only 16 years old at the time. She also appeared in a few films at the time.

Loren was featured in several films over the years, like Girls Marked Danger, Too Bad She's Bad, Woman of the Red Sea, The Pride and the Passion, Legend of the Lost, and more.

In 1958, she signed a deal with Paramount Pictures, and she gained recognition for her performance as Anna Cabot in Desire Under the Elms. Although the film received negative reviews, Loren's appearance was loved by critics and audiences.

Loren remained a popular face during the 60s for her performances in films. This included Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, A Countess from Hong Kong, More Than a Miracle, The Fall of the Roman Empire, and others. She gave her voice to Mama Topolino in the Italian version of Pixar and Disney's animated film, Cars 2.

Sophia Loren has two sons from her marriage to Carlo Ponti Sr.

Just like her acting career, Sophia Loren's personal life was also in the spotlight over the years. Loren exchanged vows with Carlo Ponti Sr. in 1966, who was a film producer. Ponti Sr. passed away on January 10, 2007.

Sophia and Carlo became the parents of two children: Carlo Ponti Jr. and Edoardo Ponti.

Carlo Ponti Jr. is a popular orchestral conductor and has worked with several orchestras, like the Russian National Orchestra, the San Bernardino Symphony, and more. He has also won a few accolades, including the Premio Galileo Award, Lupa Di Roma Award, and Artistic Achievement Award.

Edoardo Ponti is a film director. His first feature film was Between Strangers, released in 2002. The film also featured his mother in the lead role. His last film as a director was The Life Ahead, which was released through Netflix in 2020.