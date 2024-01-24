Where to stream Apartment 404 starring BLACKPINK's Jennie and more online? Release date, airtime, plot, cast, & more

The South Korean TV network, tvN, has excited fans with the recent announcement of Apartment 404, its upcoming variety show. The show is expected to gather an exciting cast of Yoo Jae-suk, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lee Jung-ha, Cha Tae-hyun, Oh Na-ra, and Yang Se-chan.

Revolving around genres of thriller and mystery, the plot revolves around six apartment residents who unravel the extraordinary events that took place in their apartment complex. Each episode is expected to narrate a new story based on true events that unfolded, and for every episode, the location and setting will be changed.

While the storyline already grabs the attention of many K-pop and K-drama fans, they've been all the more excited for its release since it was directed by the renowned tvN director Jung Chul-min, who previously rolled out a hit variety show called Sixth Sense.

The highly-anticipated and intriguing variety show, Apartment 404, is expected to premiere on February 23, at 8:40 PM KST, and the show's teaser has already been rolled out, increasing fans' expectations for the variety show.

All you need to know about tvN's upcoming variety show, Apartment 404

Recently, tvN released the teaser for their upcoming entertainment program, Apartment 404. While the plot in itself seems to be promising and intriguing, fans have been more excited about the diverse yet stunning cast.

Gathering celebrities from several walks of the K-Entertainment industry, the show included the BLACKPINK rapper, Jennie, the host of You Quiz on the Block, Yoo Jae-suk, Moving's Cha Tae-hyun and Lee Jung-ha, Strong Girl Nam-soon's Oh Na-ra, and Running Man's host Yang Se-Chan.

The six characters are expected to represent the residents of an apartment, portraying the extraordinary and unusual events that take place in their residences. In every episode, a new narrative based on a true story is unfolded, and as the characters come across new settings and locations, they are expected to solve their way to the next level with their investigative skills.

Given that the celebrities playing these characters are known for their diverse yet sharp skill sets, fans are intrigued to see how they proceed through the game show. Apartment 404 is directed by the renowned personnel, Jung Chul-min. He previously became famous for his work on Sixth Sense, another tvN mystery program that was released between 2020 to 2022.

Expand Tweet

Sixth Sense had its cast members visiting three locations and those who figured out which location was a real setting were awarded a grand prize. Therefore, known for his intriguing and unique storylines, fans have been quite excited about Apartment 404's release. While the show, produced by tvN, will be aired on the TV network every week, the show can also be streamed through Amazon Prime Video.

Apartment 404 is scheduled to be released on February 23, 8:40 PM KST. Fans have been excited and looking forward to the different K-celebrities gathered together in one place.