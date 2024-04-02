Where to stream Jurassic World Dominion? All streaming options explored

After nearly thirty years of filming, the Jurassic World film universe is believed to have come to an end with Jurassic World Dominion. The third part in the Jurassic World trilogy and the sixth in the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World Dominion is assumed to be the last chapter in the narrative.

Written and directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World Dominion featured a cast of well-known actors, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Omar Sy, and BD Wong.

On June 10, 2022, the action-adventure finale had its theatrical debut. While all Jurassic Park films are now available for online streaming, the majority of the movies are only streamable with Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Max memberships.

Nevertheless, all of the movies can be rented or bought on Prime Video and YouTube, and the most recent movie, Jurassic World Dominion, is available for streaming on Peacock.

Jurassic World Dominion is available to stream on Peacock

On July 15, 2022, Jurassic World: Dominion became available for 48-hour On Demand rentals. Eventually, as part of a new agreement between the service and Universal Pictures, the film was made available on Peacock.

A Peacock subscription is also an option for those who want to watch the movie at home. A 12-month subscription to the Peacock Premium Plan costs $2, and an ad-free plan costs $10.

Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ both provide on-demand viewing of the much-awaited movie.

Everything to know about the plot of Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic World Dominion (Image via jurassicworld.com)

In this film, once-extinct dinosaurs are now coexisting with humans all over the world, four years after the Lockwood Estate event and the volcanic destruction of Isla Nublar.

The former Jurassic World operations manager Claire Dearing tries to keep dinosaurs safe from unauthorized breeding operations. She has been residing in a secluded mountain cabin in the Sierra Nevada with Owen Grady to safeguard Maisie Lockwood, the cloned granddaughter of Sir Benjamin Lockwood.

When Blue, Owen's trained velociraptor, unexpectedly shows up at the cabin with a youngster, they are taken aback.

They call it Maisie but are unaware that the latter is the target of Biosyn Genetics CEO Lewis Dodgson. When Maisie, fed up with life in isolation, slips away to a nearby town, Dodgson's operatives, under the command of Rainn Delacourt, capture her and Beta. Owen and Claire head out to save them right away.

Owen and Claire head to save the world (Image via Jurassicworld.com)

After tracking Beta and Maisie to Malta, Claire and Owen find their acquaintance Barry Sembène, a French intelligence agent, and a sizable dinosaur black market. Unintentionally released dinosaurs cause chaos as Claire and Owen upend the market.

Rexy kills Giganotosaurus, and humanity ultimately succeeds in preserving the planet and coexisting with the dinosaurs. Wu is rescued by the group; he studies Maisie and gets rid of the locust infestations.

When Owen, Claire, and Maisie go home, Beta and Blue get back together. Dinosaurs learn to coexist with humans all over the world. Later, Rexy meets the Buck and Doe from Isla Sorna in Biosyn Valley as the UN has officially designated it as a dinosaur refuge.

It is not necessary to watch the prequels of Jurassic World Dominion to follow the story. But it is recommended to watch the modern classic movie, to avoid missing out on the 90’s Jurassic Park trilogy movie.