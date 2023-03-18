Where was Swarm shot? Filming locations of the Prime Video series explored

Swarm, the brand new mind-bending psychological horror thriller series starring Dominique Fishback, arrived exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, on Friday, March 17, 2023. The gripping 7-episode show depicted the story of Dre, a young woman whose uncontrolled obsession with a pop sensation named Ni'Jah turned her into someone extremely unreliable and deadly.

Apart from Dominique Fishback as Dre, the cast list for the Prime Video series also includes Chloe Bailey as Marissa, Heather Simms as Detective Loretta Greene, Damson Idris as Khalid, Nirine S. Brown as Ni'Jah, Kiersey Clemons as Rashida, Billie Eilish as Eva, and several others.

Since the 1st season of Swarm was released on Prime Video, the series has been getting positive reviews from critics and the audience due to its strong and mindful storytelling, outstanding acting by Fishback, and the striking filming locations. Despite setting Houston as the residing place for Dre in the story, the series was filmed all over Georgia.

Swarm season 1 on Prime Video was shot in and around Atlanta, Georgia

Although in Swarm season 1, Dre resides in Houston, the filming of the entire series took place mostly in Atlanta, Georgia. Reportedly, the primary photography for the first season of the dark psychological thriller show began in April 2022 and concluded by the end of June 2022.

Given the diverse and wide landscape of Atlanta, the place did a marvelous job of doubling country-wide locations mentioned in the story. Thus, the shooting team of the series set up camp and shooting vans in the Peach State.

Without a shred of doubt, the series utilized significant features of the location to their advantage while filming the new Amazon Prime show. Swarm's production team used the diverse localities of Atlanta and transformed them adequately in order to make them look just like Houston in the series.

According to reports, the cast and crew set up camp on different streets and spots all over the capital of Georgia to capture the interior and also exterior sequences. In some specifically crucial scenes, the production house most probably even made utmost use of the facilities of having an array of film studios all over the city.

A list of some of the most prominent and biggest film studios in Atlanta, Georgia, includes Tyler Perry Studios, Blackhall Studios, Third Rail Studios, and EUE/Screen Gems Studios.

Apart from Prime Video's highly chilling latest horror thriller series, Atlanta has also been a backdrop for several other noteworthy movies and TV shows, including Ozark, Scream 2, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Contagion, and The Mule, among others.

More details about season 1 of the thriller show

Donald Glover and Janine Nabers acted as the co-creators of the series. The official synopsis for Swarm season 1, given by Amazon Prime Video, reads:

"From Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), a young woman whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn."

The list of executive producers for the series' season 1 entailed Donald Glover, Janine Nabers, Stephen Glover, Steven Prinz, Michael Schaefer and Fam Udeorji. Some of the most well-known guest stars in the series include Rory Culkin, X Mayo, Atkins Estimond, Paris Jackson, Byron Bowers, and Rickey Thompson.

