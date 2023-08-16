Where was The Chosen One (El Elegido) shot? Filming locations of Netflix's adventure drama series explored

The highly anticipated Netflix adventure drama series The Chosen One has finally arrived on the streaming giant today, much to fans' excitement.

According to The Cinemaholic, the entirety of The Chosen One was lensed in the Baja California peninsula, located in northwestern Mexico.

The official synopsis of the series, as per Netflix, reads:

""Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy in Baja California, suddenly discovers he has Jesus-like powers: he can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead! "

It further reads,

"As the Evangelical and the Yaquí leaders in town try to get him to use his powers to save mankind, all Jodie wants to do is impress the girl he likes and stand up to his bullies. As Jodie struggles and eventually comes to terms with his destiny, everything gets thrown for a loop when he discovers the truth around his identity.”

The series is an adaptation of the famed comic book American Jesus by Mark Miller. It is directed by acclaimed directors Leopoldo Gout and Everardo Gout, who are known for projects including Alex Cross, The Postcard Killings, Days of Grace, and Little Spirit, among numerous others.

The Chosen One was filmed in multiple locations in Baja California Sur, Mexico

The cast and crew of the show had also reportedly established a base in the Guerrero Negro in Baja California Sur for an extended period to film some pivotal sequences in the series. The rich and diverse landscape that the place provided lent the perfect scenery to the ominous and otherworldly aesthetic. Rather than using CGI, the creators opted for a more authentic setting that helped provide beautiful visuals and eventually helped bring the story to life.

The Cinemaholic also reveals that the city of Saint Rosalia served as an essential location for The Chosen One's shooting. The city, built in the 18th century, hosts numerous historical buildings as the perfect backdrop for many crucial scenes. The city's church was also utilized as a filming location for a set in the series wherein the priests baptized Jodie and pronounced the Chosen One.

However, that isn't to say that Saint Rosalia's visually stunning landscape, including its vast stretching forests and historic Sierra Madre mountains, will not be featured in the show. TV Acute reveals that the city's surrounding forests and mountains were utilized for filming several action sequences in the series.

Additionally, to shoot interior scenes, the cast and crew of the show utilized the film studio in the Baja California peninsula. The studio has previously been home to numerous big-budget productions, including Quantum of Solace, Into the Wild, License to Kill, Deep Blue Sea, and Jumper.

The Chosen One is now available for streaming on Netflix.