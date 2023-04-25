Keanu Reeves is one of the most renowned actors to have starred in several iconic 90s action movies. He has played lead roles in cult movies like Matrix and Speed that have become fan favorites.

Action films reached their pinnacle in the 1990s, a decade full of remarkable films that have endured the test of time, and cinema enthusiasts continue to celebrate their memories of some of the most legendary action sequences in 90s flicks. Let's revisit some of the most iconic, thrilling, and high-octane action sequences from 90s movies that still deserve applause.

1) Keanu Reeves in The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix is unquestionably one of the most innovative films of the 1990s. In the film's most famous action sequence, Keanu Reeves, who plays the role of Neo, dodges bullets as they move in slow motion. Legendary Hong Kong action director Yuen Woo-ping, who has worked on popular films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, choreographed the scene.

In the scene, Neo (Keanu Reeves) fights a bunch of operatives who are attempting to kill him. Neo leaps into the air as the operatives fire their weapons, and the camera slows down so that viewers can clearly see each bullet as it flies past him. Reeves pulls off a series of backflips and cartwheels while dodging gunfire, showcasing his impressive athleticism.

Keanu Reeves' performance in this scene helped cement his status as an action star, and the scene itself has become one of the most iconic in movie history.

2) Nicholas Cage and John Travolta in Face/Off (1997)

Face/Off, released in 1997, is a classic action movie that features two of the biggest action stars of the 90s -- John Travolta and Nicolas Cage. The movie's airport shootout scene went on to become one of the most memorable action scenes of the decade.

In the scene, Castor Troy (Nicholas Cage), a terrorist, is being chased by Travolta's character, FBI agent Sean Archer. In the middle of the airport, the two start shooting at each other, with unwary observers getting caught up in the crossfire. Given that the explosions and shooting were created using a combination of squibs and digital composition, the scene combines practical effects with CGI.

A masterclass in action filmmaking, the airport shooting scene features skillfully choreographed gunfights, exciting visuals, and fast-paced action. The fact that Travolta and Cage were able to pull off such a challenging scenario is a testament to their talent.

3) Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock in Speed (1994)

Speed is a classic 90s action movie that features Keanu Reeves as LAPD officer Jack Traven, who must stop a bomb from exploding on a bus. In one of the movie's most thrilling scenes, Keanu Reeves' character Jack Traven had to jump a bus over a 50-foot gap in an unfinished section of the freeway to avoid a bomb detonating on board.

The scene is a masterpiece of practical effects, as the filmmakers used a real bus and a real ramp to achieve the stunt. When the bus eventually jumps, it's a breath-taking moment, showcasing Keanu Reeves, who is intensely focused as he races towards the ramp. The stunt is so brilliantly done that it's easy to forget that the bus isn't computer-generated as the camera follows it as it soars through the air.

4) Arnold Schwarzenegger and Robert Patrick in Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is widely regarded as one of the best action movies of all time, and for good reason. The movie's truck-chase scene is a tour de force of practical effects and stunt work, and it features Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800 going up against the T-1000, played by Robert Patrick.

In the scene, the T-800 is driving a large truck, with John Connor (Edward Furlong) and Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) in tow. The T-1000 advances quickly while driving a police car. It uses its shape-shifting abilities to eliminate the T-800 and the Connors during the ensuing high-speed chase through the streets of Los Angeles.

The filmmakers created explosions and wrecks in the truck-chase scene using real trucks and explosives, which is an incredible feat of practical effects. Patrick and Schwarzenegger both put on outstanding performances, with Patrick giving the T-1000 a feeling of danger and Schwarzenegger displaying his signature stoicism.

5) Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze in Point Break (1991)

The Foot Chase scene from Point Break is another iconic action scene from the 90s. In the scene, Keanu Reeves' character, FBI agent Johnny Utah, chases down bank robber Bodhi, played by Patrick Swayze, on foot through the streets of Los Angeles. As both Reeves and Swayze deliver outstanding performances, the sequence serves as a display of physical prowess and endurance.

This intensely gritty sequence is remarkable for its realism. The filmmakers used handheld cameras to capture the action up close, giving the scene a sense of immediacy and urgency. The choreography of the chase is also impressive, with Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze leaping over fences, dodging cars, and sliding under barriers as they race through the city.

These scenes from critically acclaimed movies stand out not only because of the exciting action they feature, but also because of the actors' brilliance and the filmmakers' ingenuity. The action sequences—whether it's leaping a bus over a gap in the motorway or pursuing a bank robber on foot—have endured the test of time and continue to excite fans of the genre even today.

