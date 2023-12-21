Where was The Family Plan filmed? All locations explored

Mark Wahlberg's latest venture, The Family Plan, released December 15, 2023, takes audiences on a thrilling ride filled with action and comedy. In this film, Wahlberg takes on the role of Dan Morgan, a former covert assassin who has transitioned into the life of a suburban family man.

Director Simon Cellan Jones, known for his notable work in both British and American television, was responsible for guiding the film to fruition.While Mark Wahlberg and his production company, Municipal Pictures, were instrumental in the creation of The Family Plan.

The film's dynamic storyline necessitated various locations, and the production team didn't hold back, crisscrossing the country to capture the essence of the narrative. There are several locations that serve as the backdrop for this action-packed adventure.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Family Plan.

All filming locations of The Family Plan

Atlanta, Georgia

The journey of The Family Plan kicks off in Atlanta, Georgia, where principal photography commenced. Atlanta's urban landscape and diverse settings offer a versatile backdrop for the initial scenes, setting the stage for the Morgan family's unexpected road trip.

Director Simon Cellan Jones, who actively shared behind-the-scenes glimpses on his Instagram page, showcased some shots captured in Atlanta. Notably, the Bethany Bridge in Bartow County was featured, providing a glimpse of the picturesque location that crosses the Allatoona Creek arm of Lake Allatoona.

Canton, Atlanta

Moving approximately forty miles north of downtown Atlanta, the production team found a charming stopover in Canton. This city served as a filming location for specific scenes, including a car dealership and a local ice cream shop creatively transformed into Lambert's Diner, a notable restaurant featured in the movie.

New York

As the Morgan family embarks on their road trip, the filming locations extend to Buffalo, New York. Aerial shots captured via helicopter offer stunning views of Buffalo, contributing to the visual richness of the film. The crew was on site in November 2022, enhancing the movie's diverse backdrop.

Las Vegas, Nevada

The climax of The Family Plan unfolds in the vibrant and iconic city of Las Vegas, Nevada. Serving as the final destination for the Morgan family's impromptu road trip, Las Vegas becomes the backdrop for intense and action-packed sequences.

Recognizable landmarks, including The Bellagio Hotel, The Strat Hotel, and Casino Tower, feature prominently in the movie. Additionally, viewers can catch glimpses of The Hoover Dam in The Black Canyon of the Colorado River as well.

The Family Plan: Plot

Former covert assassin turned car salesman, Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg) finds himself under unexpected attacks, prompting a road trip to Las Vegas with his family. Suspecting his past catching up, Dan discovers the involvement of his ex-employer McCaffrey.

The journey is marked by challenges, including chases and attacks, that showcase Dan's combat skills. Las Vegas transforms into a battleground as McCaffrey's team launches assaults.

Dan reveals his true identity, shocking his family, who leave for Buffalo, believing he betrayed them. McCaffrey, Dan's father, forces him to rejoin the family business temporarily.

Soon, the family reunites, overpowering McCaffrey's team. In the final confrontation, Jessica impales McCaffrey's associate, Gwen. They face the Las Vegas Police but return to Buffalo. In the end, Dan starts a security firm, and the family embarks on a cross-country road trip to drop off Nina at Stanford, concluding their adventurous journey.

Viewers can watch the movie on Apple TV+.