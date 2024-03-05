Where is The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live filmed? All shooting locations explored

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live continues to draw in viewers with its fierce action and gripping story, set against a backdrop that includes multiple shooting locations. From the densely populated cities of New Jersey to the bustling city of Atlanta, every location is substantially linked to the show's aesthetic and engaging experience.

New Jersey's distinctive locations, including Jersey City, Newark, Ringwood State Park, Monmouth Mall, and Port Jersey in Bayonne, were turned into post-apocalyptic locations, setting up an aura of imminent danger and a sense of mystery.

Creator Scott Gimple's respect for the distinct charm of these spots contributes to the story. On the other hand, in Georgia, Atlanta's multicultural society and picturesque shores serve as a lively backdrop for key scenes, bringing into the visual impact and narrative depth of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

All filming locations explored: Where was The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live shot?

New Jersey locations

Expand Tweet

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live scenes were filmed in many locations in New Jersey, such as Jersey City, Newark, Ringwood State Park, Monmouth Mall, and Bayonne's Port Jersey.

The cast and crew used locations such as the Brendan Byrne Arena for interior shoots, the Ramapo Mountains, and different urban cities. The six-episode spinoff series was filmed on location in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Monmouth, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Union and Warren counties.

A lot of places in North and Central Jersey can be seen in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The Meadowlands was where continuing sets were constructed.

The television series was also filmed in Jersey City's Hamilton Park. New Jersey's various scenery and urban settings served to shape the overall aesthetic of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

By bringing together urban and outdoor settings, the series carries viewers to a life-threatening and dark post-apocalyptic world.

Gimple disclosed to NJ Advance Media:

"This was my first time in Jersey in many, many years. Just seeing all the development in Newark and all the cool places, I felt a little Rip Van Winkle-ish because I hadn’t been here in so long and everything seems so changed."

Georgia locations

Georgia has multiple iconic shooting locations for not just The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, but also The Walking Dead in general. This includes Senoia, West Georgia Correctional Facility, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, and Jekyll Island. Senoia, a small town 45 miles south of Atlanta, has gained fame.

Stars line the town's main street, suggesting where the show will be filmed. West Georgia Correctional Facility, also known as "The Prison," is a fenced community close to Newnan, Georgia, and an important spot in the series.

The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center served as the CDC headquarters in the last two episodes of season one. Jekyll Island, known for its Driftwood Beach, served as the Oceanside community in the TV series. Atlanta, home to Rick and Lori, plays a significant role.

Gimple told Salon about the basic goal of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live:

"I feel that hope has been integral to the show all along. Granted, it was sort of, 'We can find a safe place; we can actually live. We can do more than survive; we can live.' But then you get pulled down by the things you have to do to survive."

On February 25, 2024, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live first aired exclusively on AMC. This thrilling sequel is broadcast regularly on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The ongoing series offers an addictive story that incorporates the diverse tapestry of The Walking Dead universe.