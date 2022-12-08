Where did Tia Booth meet Taylor Malock? Bachelor Nation star’s relationship timeline explored as she welcomed baby with her fiancé

Bachelor Nation star Tia Booth has welcomed her first child together with fiance Taylor Mock. The couple became first-time parents to their son Tatum Booth Mock on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

The couple shared a video on Instagram, featuring an audio of their loved ones celebrating as Tia’s doctor gushes over the newborn, who was born at 6.13 am on December 6, 2022.

The Bachelor Nation star debuted her baby bump on Father’s Day 2022 via Instagram in the wake of her father’s death. Tia and Taylor got engaged in April at a live Bachelor event.

Bachelor Nation star Tia Booth met Taylor Mock in 2021

Viewers first met Tia Booth in 2018 on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. She then had a relationship with Colton Underwood during her first time on Bachelor in Paradise. She even appeared on the other seasons of the dating show.

After Colton, Tia dated Cory Cooper, Kenny Braasch, James Bonsall, and Blake Monar. However, she could not find the one until 2021, when she returned to Nashville and started spending time with Taylor.

Bachelor Nation star Tia Booth met Taylor Mock at a party in Nashville in January 2021. However, the pair did not get romantically involved at the time. Speaking about their first meeting, Tia said on her podcast, called Click Bait with Bachelor Nation:

"We met actually in January at a party in Nashville. He moved from California. We hung out, like, in the same friend group and then he got the balls one day to try to hit on me and get me to hang out with him. And I was like, 'Sweetie, I'm going on Bachelor in Paradise. I'll see you later.'"

After being eliminated during week 6 of Bachelor in Paradise season 7, Tia came back and started spending time with Taylor. The couple didn't even have a "proper first date,” she said.

Tia said the first time the pair hung out without friends was at her house. The Bachelor Nation star called him and asked him to visit her at her house since she had "stuff to do.” She said:

"And that was like the first time we hung out just us. He thought I was kidding. I'm like, 'No, really. I have s--- to do.'"

Tia kept her relationship with Taylor private for some time. She made her relationship with him official on Instagram on October 17, 2021. She uploaded a video set to LANY's Get Away. A few days later, she opened up about her love life on her podcast and said:

"He's an angel. He really is really sweet and he's been doing sweet stuff for me for months. It’s just scary being public in the public eye. Everybody, like, pays attention to every little detail.”

On April 10, 2022, after less than a year of dating, Taylor popped the question to Tia onstage while she was participating in a The Bachelor Live On Stage event in Atlanta. He worked with Bachelor in Paradise alums Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin to pull off the surprise proposal during the event.

On June 20, 2022, the couple shared that they were going to be parents. They even revealed that her due date is December 23, 2022. However, the couple became proud parents of their baby boy earlier than their due date on Tuesday.

