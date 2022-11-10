“100 baby challenge irl”: Nick Cannon set to welcome 12th child a week after announcing 11th, leaves internet in disbelief 

Nick Cannon is reportedly set to welcome his 12th child with Abby De La Rosa just a week after announcing he is expecting his 11th child with model Alyssa Scott. While this is his second child with Scott, Rosa and Cannon also share twins Zion and Zillion.

On Tuesday, Rosa took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy using a funny meme with a quote that read:

“1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years be careful.”

Rosa wrote her own caption on the meme which said:

“Damn! lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick… I see no lies here smh. Y’all be safe out there.”

Pop Base @PopBase Nick Cannon is now also expecting his 12th child. Just last week, it was announced he’s expecting his 11th. Nick Cannon is now also expecting his 12th child. Just last week, it was announced he’s expecting his 11th. https://t.co/Wz7FStwn65

Fans were quick to conclude that Rosa referred to Cannon as his birthday fall on October 8, which makes his zodiac sign Libra. The former first announced her pregnancy in June, saying she was expecting her third child but did not disclose the name of the yet-to-be born kid’s father.

Rosa’s latest hint left the internet shocked, with social media users joking that Nick Cannon is turning the 100 baby challenge from The Sims 4 game into reality:

The latest announcement comes after Alyssa Scott announced that her second child with Cannon was a “miracle” after the couple lost their five-month-old son to brain cancer in December 2021.

Nick Cannon also shares twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott with former wife Mariah Carey. He has three children, Golden “Sagon” Cannon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah with Britanny Bell.

The media personality also welcomed son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with Lanisha Cole.

Twitter reacts to Nick Cannon expecting his 12th child

Netizens left shocked as Nick Cannon is reportedly set to welcome 12th child (Image via Getty Images)

Nick Cannon has continued to make news for his growing family as he welcomed four children in 2021 and three more in 2022 with different partners, respectively. Earlier this year, the TV host appeared on Angela Yee's “Lip Service” podcast and hinted that he was expecting more children:

“Let's just put it this way... the stork is on the way.”

He also sparked hilarious reactions from social media users after announcing that he was expecting his 11th child last week. Netizens were left even more surprised after another of his baby mama Abby De La Rosa hinted that she is expecting another child with Cannon, the latter’s 12th.

Many also took to Twitter to react to the announcement:

ADROCK CA @RealAdamFrancis When you hear that Nick Cannon is now having a 12th child after it was just announced last week that he was having his 11th.... When you hear that Nick Cannon is now having a 12th child after it was just announced last week that he was having his 11th.... https://t.co/VtsbYFslsi

Kayla🧸🍓 @lovelyaaliyah_ and most of us barley getting started on the first nick cannon got his 12th CHILD on the wayand most of us barley getting started on the first nick cannon got his 12th CHILD on the way😳and most of us barley getting started on the first 😭

Cliff @BigC1iff Nick cannon is expecting a 12th job. At this point bis child support payments are gonna be wild. Wild n out ain’t never ending now. Its about to have the same amount of seasons as Young & The Restless just so he can pay for all 12 kids. Nick cannon is expecting a 12th job. At this point bis child support payments are gonna be wild. Wild n out ain’t never ending now. Its about to have the same amount of seasons as Young & The Restless just so he can pay for all 12 kids.

Niamh @x_niamhxox muting any mention of nick cannon i simply do not need nor want to know that a man is now expecting his 12th child muting any mention of nick cannon i simply do not need nor want to know that a man is now expecting his 12th child

Steve? @DwayneJay Nick Cannon to the nurse in the delivery room for his 12th child Nick Cannon to the nurse in the delivery room for his 12th child https://t.co/5TozfZRisG

bruja 🇵🇷🌙 @cm_cancel Nick cannon expecting his 12th should not surprise me but I’m still like Nick cannon expecting his 12th should not surprise me but I’m still like https://t.co/IknmvieYOx

ً▪️ @quitrare so nick cannon is expecting his 12th child just a week after he announced he’s expecting his 11th child so nick cannon is expecting his 12th child just a week after he announced he’s expecting his 11th child https://t.co/TqWIby27Mj

dev ♡’s luffy @FAlRYZORO there’s no way nick cannon is expecting his 12th child bro there’s no way nick cannon is expecting his 12th child bro

exoticchops @exoticchops Nick Cannon HAS to be stopped, like how are you going to announce your 11th child one week and your 12th the next Nick Cannon HAS to be stopped, like how are you going to announce your 11th child one week and your 12th the next

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Nick Cannon will address Abby De La Rosa’s claims and share confirmation about his 12th child.

Following the announcement of her pregnancy in June, Rosa clapped back at people who criticized her parenting abilities for being in a “polyamorous relationship” during an appearance on the Lovers and Friends podcast:

“Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth. I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood.”

She added:

“Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.”

While Rosa called Cannon her “primary partner” she mentioned that she was looking for monogamy “down the line.”

