Where is Toph in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender? The character's whereabouts explored

Since the release of Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series on Netflix on February 22, 2024, fans have been wondering about the whereabouts of Toph Beifong. The character, who stole the hearts of all when she appeared in season 2 of Nickelodeon's animated series of the same name, was missing from the first season of live-action adaptation.

Albert Kim created the live-action version, which centers on the adventures of 12-year-old Aang (portrayed by Gordon Cormier), the next Avatar destined to master all four elements (fire, water, earth, and air). The first season of the Netflix series draws inspiration from Book One: Water, the first season of the Nickelodeon animated series.

Is Toph in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender?

No, Toph isn't featured in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender. Since Toph doesn't make her appearance in the first season of the original Avatar series, she isn't part of the cast for the live-action adaptation's first season.

Toph Beifong joins the main cast of the original animated series, The Blind Bandit, in the sixth episode of the second season. She is first raised in a foster home before eventually going on the journey with Aang, Katara, and Sokka.

Toph plays an essential role in teaching Aang earthbending and assisting him in his quest against the Fire Lord Ozai to fulfill his destiny as the next Avatar.

Later, in the follow-up series of the animated version, The Legend of Korra, Toph is in a supporting role. There, she is the mother of Lin and Suyin Beifong and established the Republic City police department.

Fans want Toph in Avatar: The Last Airbender

Fans were disappointed not to see their favorite character, Toph, in the first season of the live-action series, Avatar. However, anticipation is high for her potential appearance in the second season.

For now, seasons 2 and 3 have only been announced by Netflix on its social media platform, the character's casting is still in question. Toph will most likely make an appearance in season 2. It is also highly likely that Book Two from the original animated series will be adapted for the second season, which might feature Toph.

What happened in the Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series season 1?

The narrative centers on a young boy named Aang (Gordon Cormier), who inhabits a universe in which it is commonplace to have the ability to control the elements. However, Aang realizes that he is the most recent reincarnation of the Avatar, a being capable of mastering all four elements: water, fire, earth, and air.

After awakening from a 100-year sleep, Aang finds that the Fire Nation has seized control of the world during his absence. After this, he embarks on a journey with the help of his friends to restore balance to the universe.

What will happen in Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2?

Live-action Avatar series season 2 (Image via Netflix@IMDb)

Since season 2 would likely be based on Book 2, the story may follow the Fire Nation's planned takeover of the world while Aang is training to master the elements. Meanwhile, the Fire Lord Ozai could be seen infiltrating the Earth Kingdom, amplifying the conflict.

Even after helping Aang numerous times, Zuko still wants to win his father over, and he knows that's possible if he catches Aang. Season 2 would probably see Aang and Zuko having to face their fates.

Viewers can stream Avatar: The Last Airbender season 1 on Netflix.