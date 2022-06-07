Where is Tracy Mondabough's killer Michelle Boat now? Whereabouts explored ahead of Lifetime series Sleeping with a Killer premiere

The shocking 2020 murder of Iowa woman Tracy Mondabough is the focus of Lifetime's latest true crime venture Sleeping With a Killer's first episode. The episode premieres on the network on June 6, 2022. It focuses on the circumstances that led to the unfortunate event and the ensuing investigation and trial of Michelle Boat.

Read further ahead to find out more about Tracy Mondabough's killer Michelle Boat's whereabouts and other important details pertaining to the case.

Who is Tracy Mondabough's killer, Michelle Boat?

Michelle Boat is a woman from Iowa who was married to Nicholas Boat. The pair had been married for over 20 years before issues arose, and they separated in early 2020. Boat started dating another woman named Tracy Mondabough, a relationship Michelle allegedly did not approve of.

Things took a shocking turn when Tracy was found dead at her Glenwood apartment complex on May 18, 2020. Several witnesses told the police that they'd heard loud noises and screams. One of the witnesses even complained to the police about a possible scenario of domestic violence.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Tracy's boyfriend Nicholas Boat had been separated from his wife Michelle Boat and that Michelle did not approve of Nicolas' relationship with Tracy. Reports of Michelle stalking Tracy were also discovered. The investigation soon gained momentum when the police decided to question Michelle and noticed blood on her Cadillac. They also found gloves with blood all over them from her house, along with a key CCTV footage.

Where is Michelle Boat now?

Michelle Boat was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree murder of Tracy Mondabough. During the trial, Michelle's legal team argued that Michelle suffered from loneliness and stress during the COVID-19 pandemic after she and Nicholas had separated. Her defense team also argued that the murder was not premeditated.

Boat said during the trial that on the day of the murder, she'd followed Tracy after noticing her estranged husband's car at a laundromat. After realizing it was Tracy Mondabough, she started following her to find out where Nicholas was staying put. Once she reached Glenwood apartment complex, she put on a pair of latex gloves, which, she claimed, she wore because of COVID-19. She then stepped out of the car to have a conversation with Tracy regarding the latter's relationship with Nicholas but the two got involved in a heated verbal argument. Following this, Michelle took a knife from her car and stabbed Tracy. She said that she ran off instantly after stabbing her.

The prosecution team argued that it was ''convenient'' for Michelle to say that she wore the latex gloves because of COVID-19. According to The Daily Beast, Assistant Attorney General Andrew Prosser said that she wore the latex gloves in order to not leave behind any trace of evidence, like fingerprints.

Ultimately, after less than an hour of discussion, the jury found her guilty of first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence without being eligible for parole. She is currently incarcerated at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville, Iowa.

You can watch Sleeping With a Killer on Lifetime on June 6, 2022.

