Where is Vanessa Villela now? Selling Sunset star shares her and Nick Hardy’s wedding photos

Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela is now a married woman. After dating for more than a year, Vanessa Villela and her boyfriend Nick Hardy finally said “I do” in a “magical and cinematic” ceremony at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego on September 3, 2022.

The Selling Sunset star recently posted stunning wedding photographs on her Instagram account to share the news with her followers.

The couple were pronounced man and wife with 69 guests in attendance, including their friends and family. Speaking about her big day, Selling Sunset star Vanessa told Brides magazine:

“We wanted the event to be intimate yet grand, and to create something that would blow people’s minds. Just like our love, this event had to reflect their fairytale love story.”

Details of Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela's marriage

After dating for more than a year, Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela and photographer Nick Hardy got married in the presence of their friends and family in San Diego in a lavish outdoor ceremony earlier this month. Speaking about their wedding location, Venessa told Brides Magazine:

“I have very strong family roots within San Diego and the Fairmont was one of the favorite places for my late sister Jackie to visit. It seemed like the perfect place to bring the family back together.”

The real estate agent, 44, wore three different gowns for her special day. For the wedding, she wore a strapless lace ball gown from Galia Lahav and walked down the aisle with classic Canon in D playing in the background. Speaking about her wedding dress, Vanessa said:

"When Gigi my stylist sent me the photo of options at Galia Lahav, I fell in love with that one. The moment I tried it on I felt magic and my friends were crying. I just felt it. It was the perfect dress for my wedding.”

Meanwhile, the groom wore a black custom-made bespoke tuxedo with a two-tone purple and pink silk fabric inside. He said:

“Red contrasting stitching was added to the sleeve and the words 'NV x TE AMO 3.SEP.22' was stitched inside."

Nick was completely blown away by Vanessa's wedding look. He cried looking at his bride. He narrated the special moment as he said:

“Turning around and seeing Vanessa walk down the aisle for the first time took my breath away. I felt like I was going to pass out. It was beautiful. Thanks to Adrian, my best man, I didn’t fall over.”

However, their wedding day faced a minor hiccup “when the rings were requested, no one knew who had them.” But after a moment, “page boy, Lucas St John, ran out shouting" that he had the rings, which were in a custom-made golden crystallized box by Elena Honch from Ukraine.

After exchanging vows, which they wrote themselves, the couple released two white doves into the air as a symbol of their love. The ceremony was officiated by both Patrick Aroff and Eva Tamargo.

For the reception, the Selling Sunset star chose a dazzling gown from For Love Bridal. The pair shared their first dance to Celine Dion’s Because You Loved Me.

For her final look of the night, Vanessa changed into an embellished custom-made gown by Charbel Karam Haute Couture, which she wore with a matching diamond tiara and danced the night away with her husband.

The newlyweds are now looking forward to starting a new chapter of their lives together as husband and wife.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes