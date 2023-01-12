Where was Vikings: Valhalla shot? Filming locations explored

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 is now available on Netflix, and the show has been praised not only for its riveting plot and action sequences but also for its outstanding cinematography and filming locations.

Vikings: Valhalla stars Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir, Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, Bradley Freegard as King Canute, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Jarl Olaf Haraldsson, Caroline Henderson as Jarl Estrid Haakon, Laura Berlin as Queen Emma of Normandy and David Oakes as Jarl Godwin.

The show's season 1 premiered on February 25, 2022, and consisted of eight episodes. Following its success, it was renewed for two more seasons.

Let's take a closer look at the filming locations of the show.

Vikings: Valhalla was primarily shot in Ireland

The real Vikings lived and traveled along Europe's coasts, so the show's 4,675-mile stretch of the Irish shoreline proved ideal for filming. Though most of the series was filmed at Ashford Studios, let's take a look at other locations seen in the show.

Wicklow, Ireland

Scenes that involved Kattegat were filmed in Wicklow, especially around Lough Tay. Finding a waterway was critical because the Vikings relied so largely on it for mobility and survival. Since the events in Vikings: Valhalla take place in the same general area, although on a different timeline, this setting was also utilized in the original Vikings series.

Seeing as how Lough Tay (also known as Gunness Lake) is large enough to pass for an open body of water, Wicklow was the ideal setting for filming. Furthermore, the chilly and bleak weather likely contributed to the series' tone.

Dublin, Ireland

Wicklow has a number of scenic views, mountains, forests, rivers, and lakes. Consequently, much of Vikings: Valhalla was filmed in Ireland's cosmopolitan metropolis of Dublin. The city has a mild year-round temperature, making it perfect for shooting period pieces.

Scenes that involved bigger settlements like London were filmed in this city. Dublin permitted the show to include a significant portion of history in the series, despite the fact that Ireland was rarely attacked by Vikings during the Middle Ages.

The first few seasons of the original Vikings were shot entirely in Ireland, while subsequent seasons also made use of locations in Iceland, Canada, and Morocco. So far, filming for Vikings: Valhalla has taken place entirely within Ireland, though this could change if the show is picked up for more seasons.

Many historic structures in Dublin have made it a popular location for filming and television productions, including King Arthur, due to the city's rich history.

What is Vikings: Valhalla about?

The Netflix show is set more than a century after the events of Vikings. The synopsis of the show, according to its Youtube trailer, reads:

"Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter)"

It continues:

"As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory."

The show was conceived by Jeb Stuart, with music by Trevor Morris. It is produced by Mark Murdoch and Cáit Collins.

