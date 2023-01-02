Where is Vitoria Bueno from? Meet the ballerina ahead of her appearance on AGT: All Stars

AGT: All Stars is set to bring back some of the greatest talents that have appeared on the reality talent stage so far . The spin-off series will feature dancers, singers, comedians, magicians, aerialists, and other acts that have previously competed in the show.

One of the contestants set to return for another chance at victory is Vitoria Bueno, who previously appeared on Das Supertalent (Germany’s Got Talent) season 15 and is originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil. While she was on the german iteration of the reality show, she was a recipient of the Golden Buzzer and finished 2nd.

AGT: All Stars is set to premiere on January 2, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Here's all you need to know about upcoming AGT: All-Stars contestant Vitoria Bueno

Vitoria Bueno was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and started dancing at the age of five at the advice of her physiotherapist. She is now 17 years old and appeared on Das Supertalent season 15 in 2021. When her mother dropped her off for her first-ever ballet lesson, she was worried about her daughter fitting in.

The Brazilian ballet dancer was born without arms but what scared her mother was not her daughter’s disability but people’s attitude toward her. She added that people would often line up outside their house just to see her.

In a conversation with Reuters in February 2021, the AGT: All Stars contestant’s mother said:

"She would go for a walk and people would pull up her shirt sleeves to see. People hurt me. Her disability scared me, but it didn’t hurt as much as people’s attitudes."

While her mother may be scared, Vitoria is far from it. In the same interview, she spoke of her arms being “just a detail.” She stated that she follows with her eyes and she doesn’t feel like she needs her arms at all.

Bueno can perform flawlessly assembles and pirouettes. She can also dance jazz and tap. Her talent and resilience have made her a social media icon and an inspiration to many. Vitoria said that for people with disabilities, seeing her dance helps them.

She added:

"They see that disabilities are just a detail. We are much bigger than our disabilities, so we have to chase our dreams."

Vitoria is now set to return to the stage as part of AGT: All Stars starting January 2, 2023.

More about the show

AGT: All Stars will feature a total of 60 acts that are set to return to the talent series. Returning for another season is the judges' panel which consists of Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum while Terry Crews serves as the host.

NBC’s press release reads:

"Each week 10 Acts – including singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians and more – will perform for the judges for the chance to earn one of the coveted five Golden Buzzers and move on to the finals."

It continues:

"The AGT Superfans will also vote on an additional act to move onto the finals. Following the final performances, the superfans will vote again on the 11 finalists to choose the winner, which will be revealed in the two-hour star-studded finale."

Set to appear on the show are Aidan McCann, Aidan Bryant, Archie Williams, Jimmie Herrod, Flau’jae, Human Fountains, Eric Chien, and many more.

Tune in on January 2, at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

