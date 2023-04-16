HBO original, 100 Foot Wave, season 2, will premiere on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on HBO. The episode will also simultaneously air on HBO Max. The entire focus of the show is around the enthralling yet dangerous sport of surfing.

The ocean can be treacherous at times, with waves being almost 100 ft high. This does not stop some brave-hearted surfers from doing what they do best.

100 Foot Wave revolves around the experiences of renowned wave surfer Garrett McNamara. Season 1 premiered on HBO on July 18, 2021, and ran till August 22, 2021, for six episodes.

The show was renewed for a second season in August 2021.

100 Foot Wave was filmed in Portugal, Hawaii, and California

100 Foot Wave is directed by the award-winning American filmmaker Chris Smith. Season 1 won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program. The recipients of this award were Mike Prickett and Laurent Pujol.

Apart from the legendary Garrett McNamara, the new season will feature big-wave surfers like Justine Dupont, C.J. Macias, Kai Lenny, newcomer António Laureano, and others. The adventure will kick off in Nazaré, Portugal, and also take place in Hawaii and California. Due to Hurricane Epsilon, the European village’s coast develops gigantic waves that attract thousands of extreme sports athletes.

Here is the show's official trailer, released by HBO:

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Legend Garrett McNamara, his world-class surfing peers, and some surprising newcomers continue to push the boundaries of their sport and the limits of their minds and bodies. The one constant for these extreme athletes is contending with the highs and lows of their perilous and unpredictable lifestyle in which every big wave has the potential to write a dramatic new chapter in their personal stories."

It further reads:

"With a mix of intimate interviews, verité scenes and personal archive, as well as stunning aerial, water-based and underwater footage from the Emmy®-winning cinematography team, the series captures a world unlike any other."

100 Foot Wave is replete with phenomenal aerial and underwater footage. Episodes from the new season span from the ’20/’21 and ’21/’22 surfing seasons.

Who is Garrett McNamara?

Born on August 10, 1967, Garrett "GMAC" McNamara is a world-famous American big wave surfer who currently holds the world record for the largest wave ever surfed. He achieved this impossible feat in the first season of 100 Foot Wave.

In November 2011, McNamara entered the Guinness World Records after surfing on a 78-foot (24 m) wave in Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal. He had beaten the prior world record by over a foot but the man was just getting started. He continued searching for a bigger wave. In January 2013, McNamara shocked the world and broke his own impossible world record by surfing an estimated 100-foot (30 m) wave.

This feat too was achieved in Nazaré, Portugal. McNamara is also known for successfully riding a huge wave at Jaws, Hawaii, and being the first person ever to ride a wave formed from calving glaciers.

McNamara is married to an environmental sciences teacher named Nicole. When the couple met for the first time, they were both married to different people. Together, they have three children: Barrel, Theia Love Nazaré Celeste Rose and Fe do Mar Strawberry Lucy.

