Where to watch Aftersun? Streaming options for all countries explored

The coming-of-age drama film Aftersun premiered internationally at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2022. For being the first film that writer and director Charlotte Wells directed, the film received a Golden Camera nomination and received widespread acclaim.

Aftersun was released in theaters in the United States on Oct. 21, 2022, and in the United Kingdom on Nov. 18, 2022. It is currently available for streaming on MUBI and Prime Video.

Set in the early 2000s, the plot centers around an 11-year-old Scottish girl who cherished the moments she spends with her father at a Turkish resort on the eve of his 31st birthday.

Oscar nominee Paul Mescal portrays the role of newcomer Frankie Corio's father in Charlotte Wells's heartwarming depiction of the emotional journey of a father and daughter, as they explore their relationship.

Streaming platforms for Aftersun

Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio in Aftersun (Image via aftersunmovie@Instagram)

United States: For about $5, you can stream Aftersun in the USA on Amazon or Apple TV+.

United Kingdom: MUBI offers streaming access to the movie throughout the country. There are additional alternatives for rentals on various sites.

Australia: There is no streaming option for the movie in Australia.

Canada: The movie is available for CA$5 to RENT on Apple TV, Google Play, or Amazon.

Brazil: MUBI offers the movie for streaming in Brazil.

Europe: Ireland is the only European nation where the movie appears to be accessible on MUBI.

What is Aftersun about?

A24 provides the following synopsis of the early 2000s coming-of-age drama:

"At a fading vacation resort, 11-year-old Sophie treasures rare time together with her loving and idealistic father, Calum (Paul Mescal). As a world of adolescence creeps into view, beyond her eye, Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood.

It further adds:

Twenty years later, Sophie’s tender recollections of their last holiday become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t, in Charlotte Wells’s superb and searingly emotional debut film."

Is Aftersun based on a true story?

There are two answers to the question: yes and no. Wells has mentioned that, even though the script isn't precisely about her life, she poured more and more of herself into both characters as she wrote it.

She added in a May 2022 interview with Variety that the movie looks at a different time in that kind of relationship, which could be be intriguing, entertaining and captivating.

Talking to W magazine, she said she had begun with some of her memories:

"I allowed, in the early stages of the film, my own memories and anecdotes from holidays and throughout childhood to inform the skeleton outline of the script. The process of digging through my past eventually infiltrated the film itself, and it took on this retroactive gaze."

Later, she added a few fictional characters and various other sources that combined to inspire the result. That's because according to her when you add something about yourself, it kind of exposes you, so you have to do it so subtly that in the end it "has transformed into its own thing".

Watch Aftersun on Prime Video and MUBI.