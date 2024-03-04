Where to watch American Idol season 22 episode 3? Streaming platforms explored

American Idol is back with a new season. Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry have returned as mentors for the ABC show. Season 22 is special for the show's fans as it will be Katy Perry's last one. The singing competition series has a legacy of finding talented artists and giving them the platform to showcase their exceptional singing abilities.

This time, the show's production team, alongside the three judges and host Ryan Seacrest, has been hunting for new faces all over America by traveling to Leesburg, Georgia, Nashville, Tennessee, Santa Barbara, California, and Tuskegee, Alabama.

American Idol season 22 episode 3 aired on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 8 pm ET exclusively on ABC. As per the official ABC website, the episode description reads as follows:

"The judges join host Ryan Seacrest for a special walk down memory lane in their hometowns while auditions continue."

Fans can watch American Idol season 22 episode 3 on Hulu and other streaming platforms

According to the official ABC website, after selecting your TV service provider, you can access the newly released American Idol season 22 episode 3. All you have to do is select your cable network or channel finder from the following options and sign in to watch:

AT&T U-verse

Spectrum

COX

DirecTV

Dish

Optimum

Verizon

Xfinity

Viewers who don't have access to cable channels can stream episode 3 on Fubo TV, which allows its customers to access more than 90 entertainment, sports, and news channels for a monthly price of $74.99. Fubo also gives the option for a free one-week trial to their subscribers.

DirecTV stream also provides access to affordable individual entertainment packages that include more than 70 channels such as ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and Paramount Network, as well as the Hallmark Channel, alongside up to 50k on-demand movies and TV shows. For DirecTV subscribers, a free five-day trial is also available.

Other affordable streaming options include SlingTV, Verizon Fios, and Vidgo. Additionally, on Hulu, fans can stream American Idol the day after an episode releases.

Their current package costs $7.99 per month along with a free one-week trial. For an ad-free seamless streaming option, their $14.99 monthly plan also offers discounted offers to students and deals with Disney+ and ESPN+. Starz and Max can also be added to the existing account.

With the ability to make up to six profiles and access multiple device streaming options, their live-streaming Hulu + Live TV platform is also a great alternative to watching episode 3 on.

Hulu offers a one-month free trial to its customers, and has both with-ads as well as ad-free options that cost a monthly fee of $5.99 and $11.99, respectively. For the live streaming option, however, the ad-supported plan will cost $76.99 a month.

Fans are excited to see new performances on American Idol as new candidates audition to test their luck in Hollywood. The next episode 4 will air on March 17, 2024, on Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC's website or app.