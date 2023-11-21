Where to watch Aquaman 2 in 270-degree panoramic ScreenX imagery? Full list of all theaters near you

Aquaman 2 is set to create a significant impact in the world of cinematic innovation as it introduces audiences to the captivating ScreenX format. This state-of-the-art technology revolutionizes the conventional movie-viewing experience, providing a breathtaking 270-degree panoramic spectacle.

Unlike regular screenings, ScreenX uses multiple projectors to extend the action beyond the main screen, giving the audience an immersive, panoramic visual experience. This cool format not only enhances the storytelling of a movie but also encourages viewers to step out of the usual viewing area.

ScreenX is all about taking audiences deep into Arthur Curry's latest underwater adventure. With its huge visual canvas, it guarantees a unique cinematic experience that goes way beyond regular screens.

Where to watch Aquaman 2 in 270-degree panoramic ScreenX in the US?

As excitement mounts for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a newly unveiled poster presents the film's main characters, Arthur Curry and his brother Orm, donning identical outfits. Apart from showcasing their impressive physical appearances, this poster also functions as a promotional instrument for the film's debut in the ScreenX format.

Below is a list of ScreenX theaters in the United States:

Regal Marcus Theatres Cinemark Theatres Arena Cinemas Zurich Sihlcity #8 B&B Liberty Cinema 12 B&B Overland Park B&B Theatres Kansas City Liberty Cinema 12 #1 Badalona Màgic Megacine CGV America Buena Park #5 CGV America Los Angeles Madang 5 #1 Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas San Mateo EDWARDS HOUSTON MARQ'E STADIUM 23 IMAX & RPX EDWARDS IRVINE SPECTRUM 21 IMAX & RPX

Why watch Aquaman 2 in ScreenX?

Experiencing Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in ScreenX goes beyond simply watching a film; it offers an immersive adventure into the extraordinary. The innovative ScreenX format expands the on-screen excitement onto the theater's side walls, delivering an unprecedented 270-degree viewing experience.

Not only does this cinematic innovation amplify the film's promotional excitement, but it also promises a more engaging experience for viewers. Aquaman 2, being the final chapter of the DC Extended Universe, explores new storytelling ground, while ScreenX is leading the charge in changing how movies are made.

This format lets diehard DC fans experience some experimental cinematography, giving them a whole new perspective on Aquaman and Orm teaming up to protect Atlantis from a looming threat. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on ScreenX allows its viewers to dive into a visually stunning and unforgettable movie adventure.

How much did Aquaman 2 cost?

Aquaman 2 comes with a hefty price tag of a whopping $215 million (Image via IMDb)

Aquaman 2, which has been eagerly awaited, carries a price tag of an impressive $215 million. This budget, a substantial investment by Warner Bros., positions the film among the top-tier productions in the industry. Prior to the commencement of additional reshoots, the movie had already exceeded the $200 million milestone.

Shooting during the tough times of the pandemic made things even more complicated and costly for the production of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. As the newest installment in the DC Extended Universe, the movie aims to provide a visually breathtaking and exhilarating experience.

As fans get closer to December 22nd, when Aquaman 2 comes out, viewers have the option to choose ScreenX venues for a super immersive movie night. It's not just an average experience, as they will be fully immersed in Arthur Curry's incredible underwater world and his epic adventures.