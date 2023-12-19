Where to watch Bank of Dave online? Streaming options for all countries

Bank of Dave, a biographical comedy, was released in the United Kingdom by Netflix on January 16, 2023. It is a simple story of a wealthy man with a compassionate heart, told lucidly by writer Piers Ashworth. The movie is directed by Chris Foggin and co-produced by Piers Tempest, Karl Hall, and Matt Williams. The movie carries a simple social message against greed.

While the performances of each of the talented actors are understated yet compelling, the plot is based on the true story of Burnley-based businessman Dave Fishwick. Fishwick famously opened a “bank” in his town to help the community of Burnley manage their finances during a global crisis. Channel 4 has already covered the story in their 2012 documentary based on Fishwick’s book, Bank of Dave: How I Took On the Banks.

Where to watch Bank of Dave besides Netflix?

Bank of Dave was released by Netflix and is available for streaming on the platform. Current Netflix subscribers can stream the movie at a convenient time. Interested viewers without a subscription need to subscribe from among the various packages on offer.

Bank of Dave is also available to buy or rent on other platforms. The movie can be purchased on Amazon video store for unlimited access. It can also be purchased on Google Play, Microsoft’s media store, iTunes, YouTube’s Movies & TV storefront, Vudu, and Spectrum on demand.

Most of these movie stores also allow renting movies. However, the availability of the movie will be limited in the case of renting. Most online video stores give the user 30 days to start watching the rented movie and 48 days from the rental date to finish it. Also, rented movies will be accessible on only one device.

Another option for viewers in the US is Hoopla. It is a digital library that works in partnership with public libraries to offer its patrons free access to movies and television shows, as well as audiobooks, podcasts, eBooks, and albums. After registering with a valid library card, viewers can watch Bank of Dave if and when Hoopla curates the movie.

While Bank of Dave is rated PG-13, renting or buying the movie online will mandate the viewer to be 18 years or older. However, none of the options would work if the viewer is in a region under geo-blocking. In such a case, using a VPN to access the movie may work.

What is Bank of Dave about?

While decentralization of the economy has been an established idea in recent times, it was uncommon a decade ago. However, Dave Fishwick of Burnley, Lancashire, was given a license to open a bank in 2011. While such a license was not granted in the previous 150 years, Dave’s bank was more of a lending business than a formal bank.

As Dave, portrayed by comedy actor Rory Kinnear, saw his community struggling to make payments and run their economies in the wake of the global financial crisis of the 2000s, he started granting loans to many needy people in his town from his wealth. These were mostly those who could not get any loans from the other recognized banks.

When his borrowers paid him back, they asked him to invest their money. For this, Dave needed accreditation, and the Netflix movie covers this part of Fishwick’s life. While Dave challenges the UK government’s policies of bailing out banks during the recession using taxpayer’s money, he is supported by his perceptive wife Nicola, played by Jo Hartley, and equally savvy niece Alexandra, played by Phoebe Dynevor.

As such, Dave is an honest gentleman who wants to do good for his community, as is his niece, Dr. Alexandra, who opens a walk-in clinic to relieve pressure on hospitals. Cruella actor Joel Fry plays Dave’s lawyer, Hugh. On the opposite team is the banking expert Sir Charles Denbigh, played by Hugh Bonneville, who wants to keep money with the “right kind of chap.”

Besides the main message of money for the common man, director Chris Foggin and playwright Piers Ashworth presented other elements of life in Burnley, from the local music venue to the Burnley hospital. Bank of Dave was filmed in Burnley, where the bank is still functioning.