Where to watch ClearMind? All streaming options explored

ClearMind is a mystery thriller/action comedy-drama from the mind of writer Seana Kofoed. The movie is directed by Rebecca Eskreis, earlier known for her work in another mystery thriller, What Breaks the Ice. The movie is produced by Kristin T. Higgins and Seana Kofoed. It is executive-produced by River Place Productions and Film Camp Productions. The distribution rights of the movie reside with Indie Rights.

The movie stars Rebecca Creskoff as Nora, a woman who has recently lost her daughter and is divorced by her husband. Other actors such as Toks Olagundoye, Matt Peters, Toks Olagundoye, Rob Benedict, Jessica Meraz, Seana Kofoed, Kadeem Hardison, Alec Mapa, and Jenn Lyon also play significant parts in the movie.

The movie did not receive a theatrical release. Instead, it directly made its way to streaming platforms on January 11, 2024. The movie is currently available on Amazon Prime and Tubi.

Disclaimer: The following article consists of spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

How can you watch ClearMind?

ClearMind was released for streaming on January 11, 2024. The movie is currently available on Amazon Prime Video. One can either buy or rent it from their streaming platform. Renting the movie on Prime would cost $1.99, whereas purchasing it would cost $7.99. Having said that, as of now, the movie is only available in the US. In areas where the movie is not available, individuals can use a VPN to access it.

The movie is also available on TUBI which is a free, premium, on-demand video streaming app. However, in this case, too, the movie is only available in selective regions. Therefore, a VPN will come in handy in this case too.

What is ClearMind about?

ClearMind is about a grieving mother and a disappointed divorcee who seeks to find solace through guided VR therapy helmed by her close friend Lily. Rebecca Creskoff, plays Nora, a woman struck by a double tragedy. Once after losing her daughter in a drowning accident and second, after being separated from her husband.

She seeks help from her friend, who helps her deal with her demons in a simulated environment. But things take a twisted turn when the lines between the simulated world and the real world become too blurred. What follows is a chilling story about a woman in mourning who goes to extreme lengths in an attempt to unburden her sorrows. And, in an attempt to do so, she ends up killing all her friends.

Is ClearMind worth watching?

ClearMind has been made available to audiences only recently therefore, it is too soon to establish if it is worth watching. However, given the spectacular response from the critics and the average audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie might be worth a one-time watch.

The movie currently has a 100% score on the Tomatometer from critics. However, it has only been reviewed by five people as of now. Debbie Lynn Elias from Behind The Lens writes:

"A fresh and unique approach to storytelling blending various genres into a darkly comedic yet suspenseful and thought-provoking commentary on grief, reality, and revenge-fueled fantasy. "

ClearMind has a 68% score on the Tomatometer from the audience. A reviewer writes:

"Just peeped this indie gem that's off the charts! It's a comedic thriller with horror and drama vibes, and let me tell you, it's a real standout. The writing and directing are next-level, especially considering they probably pulled it off on a shoestring budget. The characters feel straight outta real life, brought to life by a great cast, with some familiar faces in the mix. I was fully locked in by the characters and the plot – had me on the edge 'til the end. "

