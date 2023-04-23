Where to watch Halfway to Halloween? Release date, streaming details, and more

Halfway to Halloween will be released on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, on AMC+, and the AMC horror streaming platform, Shudder. Halloween is celebrated in several countries across the world every year on October 31. The festival is synonymous with the release of new horror shows and movies, and the Boulet Brothers are all set to begin the celebrations early.

The Boulet Brothers are known for creating the reality TV competition series The Boulet Brothers' Dragula and later went on to write, produce, and co-direct a spin-off film titled Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Resurrection.

The upcoming TV Special's synopsis, according to IMDb, reads:

"Follow an extraordinary Halloween special that will exceed your expectations, even though we're only halfway through the planning process."

Halfway to Halloween trailer and what to expect

Halfway to Halloween will pay tribute to classic holiday variety shows and will include scripted skits, musical performances, and guest appearances.

Some stars set to feature in this TV Special are:

David Dastmalchian

Kevin Smith

Matthew Lillard

Jorge Garcia

Steve Agee

Taran Killam

Emily Hampshire

Barbara Crampton

Felissa Rose

Derek Mears

Halfway to Halloween was announced after the Boulet Brothers and AMC Networks struck a deal to expand the Dragula franchise for Shudder. All the titles Boulet Brothers have created have become some of the most-watched series on Shudder.

The duo expressed their excitement about the upcoming special and mentioned it would be the "best Halloween special" viewers have seen.

As per Variety, they said:

"We’re so thrilled that our first scripted project with the AMC family is celebrating all things Halloween! Like most of our fans, we have a difficult time waiting a full year to celebrate our favorite holiday, so we’ve pulled together an incredible group of actors, writers, and musicians to make this special the best Halloween special you’ve ever seen – even if we’re only halfway there!”

Fans are also expecting the announcement of a new season of Dragula during the TV Special. Halfway to Halloween is co-produced by Dracmorda Boulet and his production company, Good Fiend Films.

Dracmorda described how the duo conceptualized and came up with the show and said:

"So, we are horror host characters that hosted our own show for a few years, and this is our first TV special that is all scripted. It’s something we wanted to do for a long time."

Dracmorda further stated:

"It’s like a Halloween-themed Saturday Night Live kind of vibe: a variety show with lots of scripted content We do a few skits ourselves, and we also have some musical guests, Twin Temple and Katya. We just have a bunch of stars from the horror space. They came together to help us make it and to do skits. We’re very excited about it."

Who are Boulet Brothers?

The Boulet Brothers consist of Dracmorda Boulet and Swanthula Boulet. They are writers, producers, podcasters, musicians, drag artists, television personalities, and modern-day horror hosts. The duo has never appeared out of drag and confirmed in interviews that they are not brothers but romantic partners who have been together for more than two decades.

The duo was featured on the cover of Fangoria as "Horror's New Icons" in 2022. They have worked on live nightlife productions, books, horror-themed television shows, movies, comic books, and numerous other projects. They are also revered in the LGBTQIA+ community due to the liberal nature of their projects.

